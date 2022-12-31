DuBOIS — Doug Bauer, owner of DB’s Smokin’ BBQ –The Depot, carried on a Christmas tradition of giving back to the community in DuBois this year.
Bauer also runs DB’s Smokin’ BBQ –The Shack, located in Lucinda on Route 66, which opened in 2013.
The DuBois business at 1290 Rich Highway serves up award-winning smoked products like brisket, ribs, pork and chicken, with a variety of different barbecue sauces that offer a blend of flavors to enhance the meat, said Bauer.
On Christmas Eve, Bauer personally delivered six smoked holiday hams — two to the Haven House homeless shelter in DuBois, two to the Clarion County Drop-in Center (Victory House) in Clarion and two to local families in need.
“There are a lot of people out here who can’t really afford much right now,” said Bauer. “Whether struggles have them strapped down, or they have extra mouths to feed, Christmas ought to be a time where families stay together.”
The Christmas ham donations are a regular tradition at the Lucinda BBQ shack. This is the first year Bauer started it in DuBois, and plans to continue it each year at both locations.
The effort is totally voluntary, with Bauer giving his employees the holiday off, and taking care of cooking and delivering the hams himself.
Delivering them, he says, eliminates the recipients’ having to worry about transportation. It’s also much more personable, as he enjoys shaking the person’s hand and wishing them a “Merry Christmas.”
Bauer typically asks for nominations each year for this initiative, which is how the Haven House shelter in DuBois came about.
“They were very pleased,” he said. “It means a lot to me to be able to give back to the community. I hope everyone enjoyed them.”
Besides having a major passion for the barbecue business and giving back, Bauer also takes pride in treating his employees well, he says, making sure he listens to them and teaches proper customer service and management skills.
Bauer also stressed the importance of these community shelters and all they do, as one never knows when they may be “down on their luck” and need a place to go.
“I’m blessed to have enough to give away a ham or two,” said Bauer, adding that he hopes to be able to give back even more one day.
Bauer said as far as the future goes, he is working on some upgrades to his smoking techniques and point-of-sale system.
He added that he is eager to attend a national barbecue convention in Kissimmee, Florida, in February.
DB’s Smokin BBQ –The Depot is currently open only for private and special events, planning to reopen fully to the public again in March, said Bauer. They are also working on hosting a grand reopening event some time in spring 2023.
A “murder mystery night” dinner event, Murder on the Night Train, will be held at the DuBois location at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.
To save a spot, message the DB’s Smokin’ BBQ –The Depot Facebook page. There is a cost associated with the event.
This event was held last March as well, said Bauer, and was a success, as everyone had a great time.