There was a time in Cameron Swatsworth’s life where he didn’t own his own business and where he wasn’t going for his second-straight “Best of Tri-County” award.
After high school, Swatsworth went to school for nursing, where he put his skills to the test at the local Clearfield Methadone Clinic. One day though, after granting a friend a favor of detailing his car for him, innovation sparked in Swatsworth’s mind which would launch him into ownership of his own business; one of the most reputable in Clearfield as well.
That moment is when Swatty’s Custom Detailing was born. Based off of the nickname he had as a kid, Swatty’s Custom Detailing is a car-detailing business that specializes in ceramic coating and interior work.
From a young age, Swatsworth had always held an interest in cars and vehicles and through this business, he’s been able to bring that interest into life.
“When I was a kid my pap used to have a classic 1972 Chevelle,” Swatsworth said. “It didn’t run but it was always something to go in and look at. I was hooked since then.”
Swatty’s Custom Detailing has been in operation for about three years, but for the first year in operation, Swatsworth was traveling to do his work, and was only operating on a smaller scale. However, for the past two years though, the detailing business has been operating out of its official garage on 313 E. Cherry St. in Clearfield.
Since its official opening, the young business owner has been experiencing great success, including good reviews on Facebook and a perfect five-star rating on Google.
Perhaps the award that Swatsworth is most proud of is his victory at last year’s Best of Tri-County Awards Ceremony in the “Vehicle Service — Auto Detailing” class.
“When I heard that we were up for the award I got the word out as soon as possible and come the night of the event, we heard we had won it,” Swatsworth said.
This year Swatsworth is nominated for the award again and has his sights set on a repeat performance.
Much like most successful businesses, Swatty’s Custom Detailing is looking to grow in the future as well.
“This location we have now in Clearfield is great but we’d love to expand,” Swatsworth explained. “Maybe up towards the Treasure Lake area, or down towards Philipsburg — I’m not too sure yet, but as the company grows I’d love to see the expansion of business out towards all of these neighboring areas.”
When it boils down to it, Swatsworth just wants what’s best for the town he grew up around.
“There really isn’t a lot of detailing places around here that offer a quality, reliable service like we do,” Swatsworth explained. “While I love the success we’ve been having, what really matters is that we’re providing a good service to those who need it.”