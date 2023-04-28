DuBOIS — Lifelong DuBois resident and businessman Dennis Raybuck, one of several who spoke at this week’s DuBois City Council meeting concerning charges filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, said he believes he has a “unique perspective” on the situation.
Raybuck started a portion of his lengthy written statement but was unable to finish because those making public comments are only allowed three minutes.
He started by expressing empathy toward the council, as well as all others involved in the business of the city, for the situation they are currently facing with regard to the allegations against Suplizio and by extension or insinuation, against all of them.
Twenty years ago, Raybuck said he would have read the allegations contained in the indictment against Suplizio and would have said to himself, “Wow, someone must have been caught in the cookie jar.”
“That was in a time where I had much more respect and confidence in our state and federal agencies,” said Raybuck.
He said that his confidence in state and federal agencies ended about 18 years ago when he and his company, International Custom Products, which had been based in Sandy Township, were falsely accused by U.S. Customs and Border Protection of numerous felony acts, including fraud and smuggling of improperly labeled goods into the U.S. and failing to pay more than $350 million in duties to the government.
“At that time, some of the same local people that have been commenting on the current situation were gleefully spreading those allegations around our area and stating that my company would be out of business, and I would be in prison,” said Raybuck.
“The only problem was, none of the charges were true and the government lost in court. Where the Department of Justice normally wins over 98 percent of their court cases, we were successful on seven cases and the government’s appeals,” said Raybuck.
Raybuck said it was costly to his family, both financially and emotionally, as it took 12 years to prevail.
“Given this experience I want to urge everyone to take a breath and allow the process to play out, however uncomfortable it may be,” said Raybuck.
Raybuck reviewed some of the statements he has read with regard to public comments about the situation and the council, reiterating the statements and then providing his opinion.
Council members should be ashamed and should all resign.
”I hope you give this statement no thought at all as it is ridiculous on its face,” said Raybuck. “At this time, these are just allegations and will remain so if and until they can be proven in a court of law.”
People want to restore the integrity of DuBois government.
”Really, so far, no integrity has been lost,” said Raybuck.
You should not make any statements regarding the situation, either in support or against Suplizio.
”This is ridiculous, as I mentioned previously that by extension or insinuation you are all involved in the situation,” he said. “You all had parts in the design, planning, financing, construction and follow through of the achievements made over the past years and you should all be proud of those accomplishments, both for the city of DuBois and its residents, as well as for your part in them.”
Was it smart to give Suplizio a 10-year contract in 2015?
”I think the proper scale to judge this would be, is the city better off because of the leadership that council and Suplizio provided?
For Raybuck’s full statement, see the paid advertisement on Page A7 of today’s edition.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.