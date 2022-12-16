DuBOIS — Approximately 25 elementary-aged children from DuBois and Brockway area school districts got an early start for Christmas when they had the opportunity to “Shop with a Cop” at the DuBois Walmart.
“Shop with a Cop” is an annual event organized by Pennsylvania State Police where local law enforcement agencies assist with taking children shopping for Christmas presents, according to Trooper Paige Pifer, who helped organize Wednesday’s event.
Pifer said the children were chosen by administrators in the two school districts and the selection process was based on which students they felt would benefit from this due to their financial or home circumstances.
This is the second year “Shop with a Cop” has been done locally, said Pifer, who wanted to bring it to DuBois last year because nobody does it here and a lot of local businesses donated to make the children’s Christmas bright.
In addition to state police troopers, law enforcement officers from the City of DuBois and Sandy Township participated.
The children had $150 to shop for themselves or members of their families as the law enforcement officers walked beside them pushing the shopping cart as they made their selections.
“We (police) want to have a good relationship with the kids,” said Pifer. “I don’t want our kids to be afraid of us and not being able to approach us. I think this helps bridge that gap.”
“I think the officers have just as much fun as the kids do,” she said. “It’s a good experience because once they’re done shopping, they get to have dinner with their paired cop and Santa comes.”
Walmart provided a dedicated checkout for police and the families and also donated food and drinks from Subway.