DuBOIS — Those who miss all of the traditional homemade Polish food they used to have at St. Michael’s Labor Day Polish Festival will have their chance to enjoy it again for the upcoming holiday.
A committee, made up of members from DuBois’ St. Michael the Archangel Church and St. Catherine of Siena Church, have been working together to prepare and sell Polish platter dinners. The platter dinners, which cost $12 each and are by ticket sales only, include stuffed cabbage, haluski, kielbasa and pierogies. It will be drive-through pick-up only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at St. Michael Church parking lot, 15 Robinson St., DuBois.
St. Catherine members were asked and agreed to have their Fall Festival, held annually to benefit the parish, merge into the St. Michael Polish Festival, said Elvie Dela Torre, who is co-chairing the event along with Liz Snell.
The Polish Festival requires many volunteers to make it happen, and merging the best of both festivals made sense to the committee, she said.
Early in 2021, the committee made the decision to just sell food based on COVID-19 numbers and precautions.
“We basically started cooking some time in February, doing a once a month sessions, and went from there,” said Dela Torre. “We first made the pierogies, and then the haluski, and at the end, these past two sessions, were the pigs. So we’re ready. Still somewhere along the line, as we were cooking, ‘Are we having it or not? Are we having the festival or not?’ But then we decided it was too late to start it. Because normally they do this thing a year ahead of time.”
Dela Torre said all of the food is based on the old recipes from the festival.
“We’re really hoping for a big sale, for both churches. We haven’t really had any big fundraising events,” she said.
It is hoped that the full Polish Fall Festival can be held next year with music, food, games and crafts, that is, if there are no pandemic-related issues stopping it, she said.
To purchase tickets, call the parish office at 814-371-8556. The deadline is Aug. 29. Tickets are also available for sale after Mass at both churches — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Catherine and 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. at St. Michael.