RIDGWAY — A group of local passionate crafters have come together to open a store full of uniquely-handmade items at 405 Front St. in Ridgway.
Maggie Close owns Stylez Salon in the Front Street building, which is now also home to “Stylez Crafts and More,” too.
Close said she sold her mother, Patty Eckert’s, handmade items in her salon for several years.
“People bought her items, and always commented how nice it was to buy homemade stuff from someone local,” she said.
This, Close said, is part of the reason she wanted to be a part of opening the craft store.
“I love to help local people, and spread the word about our little store,” she said.
One of the crafters, Garnet Druhot, said Close approached the group of them last August about renting a spot in the building, opening it in September 2020. This was a great opportunity for crafters to display their products at a local platform, said Druhot, while also acquiring some extra income during the pandemic.
The crafters also try to keep up with the seasons, changing items out according to time of year, said Druhot.
The store includes everything from high-quality clothing from Just Beautiful Co., founded by Boutique Owner Marla McGuire, products from Apple Blossom Farm of St. Marys, wreaths and creations by Mom-Mom’s Creations, owned by Dawn Cunningham, signs handcrafted by Wanda Geitner of Wanda Gs Creations & Whims of Ridgway, Scentsy products by consultant Christine Marie and photography work by Chris Tucker.
Stylez Crafts and More also carries homemade sugar scrubs made by Danielle Babiak and crafts by Lesley Davido.
McGuire’s company Just Beautiful Co. has its own VIP Facebook group, offering a variety of clothes for men, women and children, as well as other miscellaneous items like bath and body products and home goods, the page says. Customers can also visit www.justbeautifulco.com to check out the products.
McGuire also sells “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” themed T-shirts, raising awareness for domestic violence, and donating the proceeds to CAPSEA — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse — based in Ridgway.
Druhot herself says she makes just a little bit of everything, but most enjoys custom orders, making things personal for customers.
The community has been receptive to the shop, said Druhot, enjoying the fact that it’s unique in that it has something for everyone. The crafters aim to offer variety, and not too much of one thing, focusing much on local and handmade products.
It’s requested that each crafter works one day per week, said Druhot, and everyone pitches in when it comes to helping with the store.
The shop has held special events, too, such as sales near the holidays and a sidewalk sale this summer.
Katie Thompson of Katie T Crafts also frequently holds crafting classes at the space around the holidays, said Druhot.
Druhot’s mother, Cunningham, and herself, started crafting after Druhot lost her son, Billy, in 2017. Wreath-making helped her mom heal from the loss of a grandchild, she believes.
“It brought us closer together,” she said.
The shop also sells the book “Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” which tells Billy’s story.
The hometown shop has allowed the different crafters to combine their passions together, encouraging people to shop local, Druhot said.
Visit “Stylez Crafts and More” on Facebook or call 814-788-3137 for more information.