DuBOIS — Dr. Andrew Batchelet and Dr. Andrew McLaughlin from the Laurel Eye Clinic recently traveled to Montemorelos, Mexico with the group ChOSEN (Christian Ophthalmic Surgery Expedition Network).
Dr. Batchelet and Dr. McLaughlin worked with a group of 18 other volunteers from the United States. The team partnered with the ophthalmology department at the Hospital La Carlota at the University of Montemorelos to perform cataract surgery and retina surgery.
During the week-long project, the team was able to perform 454 surgeries. This was Dr. Batchelet’s first mission trip with ChOSEN.
“It was a great honor to be able to improve the vision of many patients in Montemorelos. I was very moved by the experience and plan on returning as soon as possible,” said Dr. Batchelet.
Dr. McLaughlin, who has participated in multiple projects in the past, said, “It is a privilege to be able to return to the Hospital La Carlota and serve these patients. Most of the patients we treated this week were blind due to their eye condition. The surgeries we were able to offer these patients will make a profound improvement on their quality of life.”
As cited from the ChOSEN website, “We seek to cultivate relationships in impoverished communities and countries in order to build medical capacity for those most in need of sight restoration. We believe the most effective way to accomplish this goal is by ophthalmic surgery project development in established, well-equipped facilities in fixed locations, working side by side with the local community and government authorities.
“With the help of local health care workers, preoperative and postoperative care for eye surgery patients can be organized and rendered. The ChOSEN directors acquire the surgical materials and select the qualified medical staff according to the volume of surgery anticipated for that project. In this way, we are able to closely replicate the environment of surgical suites in the United States while in the foreign mission field and provide our mission patients with the latest technologies and techniques from highly-trained and experienced eye surgeons. We are grateful that our foreign mission patients can typically expect to attain similar postoperative outcomes to patients in the United States.”
CHOSEN also provides education and training to the local healthcare providers who work alongside them.
Historically, ChOSEN has focused its eye surgery projects in southern and northern Mexico. In 2020, ChOSEN began construction of the ChOSEN Ophthalmic Surgical Center in Chinandega, Nicaragua. This 14,000-square-foot facility will prove to be a flagship site of operations for many years to come.
Being a leader in ophthalmology has been, and will continue to be, a focus at the Laurel Eye Clinic, both in the U.S. and abroad. Recent trips by its surgeons are clear evidence that educating and giving back to regions in need is extremely important to the culture at the Laurel Eye Clinic.
Dr. McLaughlin is scheduled to participate in the first ChOSEN surgical project in Nicaragua later this fall. More information about ChOSEN can be found at the website www.choseneyemission.com.