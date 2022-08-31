Dr. McLaughlin and Dr. Bachelet

Dr. Andrew McLaughlin (right) and Dr. Andrew Bachelet of the Laurel Eye Clinic are pictured on their recent trip to Mexico.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Dr. Andrew Batchelet and Dr. Andrew McLaughlin from the Laurel Eye Clinic recently traveled to Montemorelos, Mexico with the group ChOSEN (Christian Ophthalmic Surgery Expedition Network).

