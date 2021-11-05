DUBOIS — A local girl and her family have opened a nonprofit boxing gym to help others find a passion and stress reliever.
Aviana Gillaugh and her parents, Gregg and Tonya Gillaugh, opened TurnaBout Boxing in DuBois to share the benefits of boxing with others in the community. The gym is located at 200 S. Brady St. in DuBois, in the downstairs of a church.
Aviana first found boxing at 9 years old at a birthday party, and asked her parents if she could try it. Her father, Gregg, has some experience with boxing, but was never serious about it.
Her parents agreed to let her try it and started taking her to a gym for lessons. They started working with BC Boxing in Brockway, then were recommended to go to Hellman’s in Punxsutawney for further instruction.
Aviana, now 14, has been asking her parents for several years about opening up their own gym. The family began having conversations about what the gym would be and what it would stand for.
“It’s something we’ve talked about,” Gregg said. “What do you want it to be, how do you want it to operate, what do you want it to stand for, what does boxing mean to you as an individual because we wanted it to be about her and kind of design it around what her vision was, what her feelings were on the sport, and what it did for her.”
Aviana is listed as the founder, but since she is a minor, her parents’ names are on the paperwork for now. Gregg is the head coach, as well as a referee/judge for the western half of Pennsylvania, and Tonya Gillaugh is the president and referee/judge and member of the USA Boxing Allegheny Mountain Board of Directors for the local branch chapter.
“It’s just a really good stress reliever for me. So if I’m anxious I can just go to a gym and hit the bag and take all my anger out on that,” Aviana said.
Gregg said before boxing, his daughter was in dance class and singing lessons, but when she asked about boxing, they weren’t sure about it. They figured it was good exercise and agreed to sign her up for lessons somewhere.
“We thought ‘well we’ll see if it lasts,’ and she started throwing mits and bag work, and then she started doing CrossFit back at BC as well and she was doing both and then a year and a half later she said ‘am I ever going to compete?’” Gillaugh said.
He said they made sure she was serious about it, making it clear that competing meant she would get hit. This is when Gregg became more involved with the coaching. Aviana spars with people regularly, but will be in her first competition today, Nov. 5, in Altoona.
Aviana is homeschooled, which gives her a more flexible schedule to work in her boxing practice and workout. On average, she said she is doing a two-hour workout in the morning, and then does two to three hours of boxing at night, six days a week.
“I’m nervous, but I’m excited though,” Aviana said.
She said she stays motivated by telling herself she’ll take a break the next day, but will get up and go to the gym anyway.
Gregg said sometimes all a boxer needs is a break to recover from the physical and mental fatigue. He said the sport has a tendency to draw people with various problems, mental and physical, because of the benefits it has been found to offer.
“To be successful in the sport, they need to fully trust their coach, because when you’re instructing them in the corner, their life is literally being placed in your hands. It’s your job to throw in the towel if there’s a problem,” Gregg said. “We are often involved in people’s lives well beyond just the gym or competition.”
He said this is where the gym’s slogan came from, “champions in the ring, champions in life, and “going toe-to-toe to knock out life’s challenges.” He hopes they teach lessons that carry over into the athletes personal lives.
Gillaugh said he and his wife saw such changes in Aviana, including improved self confidence, self discipline and improvement in grades, and they hope to bring that benefit to others.
Though she can’t be a licensed coach yet, Aviana often works with the newer boxers and will spar with adults. Gregg said she’s been doing it long enough that she can help people with some of the training. They often have the more advanced boxers work with the newer ones to help teach self-confidence, Gregg explained.
To those who think they might be interested in boxing, Aviana said “You’re going to have to do a lot of bag work and shadow boxing, but it’s a good stress reliever. It can be fun too, if you really like it, it will be fun.
“I like helping people and like seeing them enjoy it and have fun,” she said.
Aviana followed by saying she is hoping more girls join the gym, as there are all guys registered now besides herself.
The gym officially opened in October, and has about a dozen boxers registered. They are accepting new members who have never boxed before, to those with some experience. Anyone 12 years old and older can sign up with the gym. They will accept those who are only seeking boxing fitness and aren’t interested in competing.
The Gillaughs have also partnered with other boxing gyms in the region to create 814 National Boxing. Most boxers in the area have to travel for any competitions, so to foster a relationship with the gyms around the region, 814 was formed.
“It’s just in its infancy because it’s just getting rolling,” Gillaugh said. “It’s more like a club, it’s a club structure.”
Gyms representing Altoona, Johnstown, Penn State, Erie and others are all grouped under this name. The idea is it creates a larger pool of coaches and resources for each gym to pull from, and to visit and spar with as a group.
“We wanted to be able to provide a club with coaches and boxers… that would collectively come together, enhance the training and support each other in the network and also help provide greater opportunities to go to national tournaments,” Gillaugh said. “We wanted to provide the boxers with more opportunities to expand beyond just the LBC (Local Branch Chapter) in the western half of Pennsylvania.”
He is a believer of getting his athletes the best coaching he can, and if they work better with a different coach, he would rather that coach take a lead role with the athlete.
Anyone interested can find the gym on Facebook as TurnaBout Boxing, or go to their website, turnaboutboxing.com for more information.