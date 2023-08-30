DuBOIS — A local man is facing several felony charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a DuBois residence earlier this month.
City of DuBois Police have charged Dakota James Glen Cupp, 26, an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail, with one count of rape –forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; one count of sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; and one count of indecent assault –forcible compulsion –a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 28.
According to police, on Aug. 14, DuBois City Police took a report of an alleged sexual assault from a 25-year-old woman who said the incident took place at a DuBois residence on Aug. 11.
Police learned the victim was home with a roommate at the time when they heard loud pounding on the door. It was two known individuals, one being Cupp, who reportedly walked past the roommate into the house. Cupp made his way upstairs and then into the victim’s room, where he closed the door behind him and locked it. Cupp allegedly told the victim that they were going to have sex, to which she responded that she did not want to, and that she wanted him to leave. The victim allegedly told Cupp, again, that she was not going to have sex with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed the victim on Aug. 16. She again explained how Cupp arrived unannounced and ended up in her room, locking the door. She reportedly told him over and over again that she did not want to have sex with him, which he allegedly forced her to do, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim shared a message thread between she and Cupp with police, which began on Aug. 15, with her telling Cupp that he did force her to have sex with him when she had told him “No.” She also told him to tell the truth. In the messages, Cupp apologizes to the victim more than once, saying he did not mean to “force himself on her” and that he was drunk at the time.
During an interview with police, Cupp allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim, but claimed it was consensual. Eventually, he was confronted with the messages, and he confessed to allegedly having forced the victim to have sex with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cupp’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29 at Meholick’s office.