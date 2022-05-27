DuBOIS — Several events will be held throughout The Courier Express readership area to honor military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during Memorial Day weekend.
DuBois area
- The DuBois American Legion will host its Veterans Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.
- Chapter 519 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will host a Memorial Day service and dedication ceremony for the new Purple Heart Monument from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 near the Veterans’ Memorial in Sandy Township Park, 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois. Everyone is welcome to attend. Food and refreshments will follow the ceremony.
- The DuBois American Legion will host its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Morningside Cemetery.
- The DuBois VFW Post 813 ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, 116 S. State St., DuBois. Members of the VFW Honor Guard and DuBois American Legion Post 17 will also be participating. Jeff Baronick will serve as the emcee. Services will be held at the gravesite of Jim Fitzpatrick, the most recent veteran to be buried there. This ceremony is a tradition on Memorial Day for 100 years.
- The Dedication Ceremony for the Veterans Memorial in Treasure Lake will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30. The ceremony, which will highlight finishing touches being applied to the memorial, will be held on a plot of land bordering Woolendean Road, directly across from Bay Road and the Lakeview Lodge parking lot.
Jefferson County
- The Reynoldsville American Legion will have a Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. The Legion would like to take group photos of all the veterans in attendance and Legion Auxiliary members. Dinner at the Legion will follow the service.
- The Falls Creek Memorial Day Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Memorial Park on the corner of Main and Third streets in Falls Creek.
- Sykesville will have a Memorial Day Service at the American Legion at noon on Monday, May 30. There will be a traditional service and a blessing of the new veteran banners honoring veterans in the Sykesville region. A lunch by the Legion will follow the service.
- The Punxsutawney Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. going from Union Street to Barclay Square. A service will be held in Barclay Square following the parade at about 9:30 a.m.
- The 138th Annual Memorial Day Service at the Beechwoods Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the cemetery chapel. The address will be given by Jack Tully with music by Tim Smith. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. All are invited.
- Beechtree Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Service with Rev. Terry Felt on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Concession stand will be available. Drawing for the firewood raffle and baskets will be held at noon.
Elk County
- The annual St. Marys Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m., starting at Elk County Catholic High School. The first stop will be at Memorial Park. The parade will conclude with a service on The Diamond downtown. The late Gen. Edward C. Meyer, former chief of staff of the U.S. Army, will be honored.
- Ridgway’s Veteran’s Walk and Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo by the Elk County Courthouse on Monday, May 30.
Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 978’s Memorial Day Services are as follows:
- Mt. Zion Cemetery: 9 a.m.
- Benezette: 9:30 a.m.
- Caledonia: 10 a.m.
- Weedville: 10:15 a.m.
- Gardner Hill: 10:30 a.m.
- Force: 11 a.m.
- Hollywood: 11:15 a.m.
- Penfield: 11:30 a.m.