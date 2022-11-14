DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott, one of several local elected officials in attendance at last Friday’s Veterans Day program at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in DuBois, talked about various area memorials dedicated to those who have served America.
In Sandy Township at Spider Lake, there is the Order of the Purple Hearts, which honors wounded veterans. He noted that the quote on the stone is, “My stone is red for the blood that they’ve shed.”
“I would like to also talk about the Beechwood Cemetery where I was educated and introduced to Wreaths Across America last year in about 12 inches of snow and ice and rain,” said Abbott. “It was a wonderful memorial to go out and place those wreaths and see so many volunteers. I was also introduced to the Gold Star families. And I don’t know if Jack and Marilyn Tully are here, but it was my pleasure to be introduced to them, thank you very much, and learn about that history.”
Abbott said there is also Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, where every year the Memorial Day program is held to honor veterans.
“The one that is closest to my heart is the memorial in the (DuBois) city park,” said Abbott. “And in that park we honor our veterans. We have three specific areas that we developed. One of them is a American flag, one is the Union Shield, and finally we have our Guardian Circle. Within the Union Shield, we have reserved spaces for our KIAs.”
He listed some area veterans who were killed in action including: Sgt. Brandon Reed, KIA on Sept. 6, 2004; Second Lieutenant Christopher Loudon, KIA Oct. 17, 2006; Sgt. Scott Smith, KIA July 17, 2006; Air Force Senior Airman Elizabeth A. Loncki, KIA Jan. 7, 2006; Sidney Kirk, 853rd, KIA Nov. 267, 1943; Robert Smeal, U.S. Army, Purple Heart, KIA 1968; John Kimberling, KIA U.S. Navy; Corporal John Laurenitis, KIA March 30, 1967; SSC Adrian Elizar, KIA Aug. 23, 2007; Sgt. Michael Tully, KIA Aug. 23, 2007.
“Ladies and gentlemen and our veterans, we stop, we pause, we remember those who gallantly fought and died to defend our freedoms,” said Abbott. “All veterans gave some, some gave all. As we have heard. America, God shed his light on thee. For the land of the free, the home of the brave. Thank you veterans and God bless America.”
Other local elected officials in attendance included DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass.