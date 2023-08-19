Employers and sponsors in the Tri-County area are partnering with a program dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees start a new life in the United States.
Dave Kovalchick is founder and president of Blue Team International (BTI) –“a nonprofit organization that was formed by volunteers who assisted and continued to assist Ukrainians as they try to survive this difficult time.”
Kovalchick said in 2022, he spent four months in Ukraine and surrounding countries, a profound experience that motivated him to do more. He came across a Facebook group for Ukrainians and Americans looking to utilize the ‘U4U’ (Uniting For Ukraine) program, which aims to “make it easier for Americans to become a sponsor and host a Ukrainian family, couple or individual.” The program was underway locally in 2023.
The goal is to match Ukrainians with employment opportunities in America and seek potential sponsors. The belief, said Kovalchick, is that a host family is more likely to sponsor a refugee if they have work waiting for them.
“BTI has compiled an extensive database of Ukrainians seeking asylum, which includes information like work experience, level of English speaking, age, hobbies and other skills.”
“I have a database of Ukrainians with a very broad array of job skills and experience that I can match with businesses here,” Kovalchick said. “Landscaping, kitchen work, software and IT (Information Technology) work, welding, etc....”
BTI and the company work together to find the new employee a sponsor. The employer must be prepared to wait up to 90 days for the new employee to start work.
Currently, Paris Uniform Services and Gasbarre Products of DuBois both have Ukrainians on their payroll, said Kovalchick.
Gasbarre Products is also currently looking for a sponsor for Ukrainian man Alexei, his wife Anna and their 2-year-old son, Egor. Alexei comes with much manufacturing experience and electrical engineering, agriculture and electromagnetics education. The family was living in Kharkiv, and fled to Lithuania because of the danger they were facing. The next step, said Kovalchick, is to find a sponsor who can provide them the initial support they need.
In addition, Clearfield Metal Technologies in Clearfield is searching for a Ukrainian candidate for its dye-setting program. Chiz Bros, an insulation company based in Elizabeth, Pa. that does a lot of business with powdered metal plants in the area, has also hired and sponsored a family.
Ashley and James Neiger, owners of Fernwood Farms in Brockway, are the most recent family to take in a Ukrainian couple on Aug. 10 –Vitaliia Yakymiv, and Roman Buchovskyi, and their son, Konstiantyn Yakymiv, who is 7 years old and will be headed into second grade in Brockway Area School District.
There are many benefits for companies that can come from this partnership, including obtaining a hard-working individual, bringing cultural diversity into the work place and importantly, “giving a displaced family a new life and a new home.”
Kovalchick said he has received all positive feedback from program participants thus far.
“The Ukrainians employed have been doing a great job and are on time for work every day without missing any time. They learn quickly and take pride in their work,” he said.
The host families have also shared stories about how helpful these guests have been in their home.
“Things as simple as helping with cooking or cleaning, babysitting for them, but also more complex things like helping build boxes for a garden or repairing things around the home,” Kovalchick said.
Also notable is the cultural exchange, a great side effect.
“The host family has a chance to learn about Ukrainian customs and family life, while the Ukrainians are learning about day to day life in America,” he said.
Kovalchick added he will be traveling to Odessa, Ukraine, in January 2024 to meet other members of BTI for “a new mission.”
A local story
BTI has also placed Ukrainians with a sponsor without a solid job offer in place, as is the case with DuBois Family Physician Dr. James O’Bryon and his wife, Milly. Mykola Husenko and Julia Sudarskaya, originally of Dnipro, Ukraine, currently reside with them in Reynoldsville.
In September 2022, O’Bryon embarked on a mission trip to help Ukrainian refugees in need of medical care.
“I found the people there to be very warm and friendly, but also in dire need,” he said. “I felt that we could open our home to some Ukrainians, to get them out of the war zone and start a new life.”
O’Bryon said it was been a “wonderful experience” getting to know the couple and learning about their families and culture.
“Julia likes to cook, and we have been introduced to several Ukrainian dishes,” he said.
The couple has also been able to enjoy local events like DuBois Community Days.
In terms of the language barrier, O’Bryon said translator apps on their phones have been incredibly helpful.
“They are picking up English very well,” he noted.
Although they are not yet placed with a local employer, Mykola has shown interest in potentially obtaining his CDL license to become a truck driver, and Julia has been a great help around the home and with the O’Bryons family of grandchildren.
“Even though they are from halfway around the world and speak a different language, you find from spending time together that we are all more alike than different,” said O’Bryon. “They have the same needs and desires that we do. If only the governments would stay out of the way, I feel all of us around the world could live together in peace.”
The Ukrainian family says that after three months of living in the U.S., they have found that, "People are very friendly. It doesn't cost them anything to start a conversation with us, or ask how are are doing. They are always ready to help."
During this short period of time, said Husenko and Sudarskaya, they have managed to start learning English.
"Every day, we begin to understand the local people more and more. Here, you can go to the store and by absolutely everything you need."
The couple also noted the large number of different restaurants and variety of cuisines.
"The nature is extraordinarily beautiful and full of various animals. It's great when walking around the city, (and) you can easily meet a deer, a rabbit, a goose, a beaver."
Anyone interested in creating a partnership with BTI for this project can contact Kovalchick at davekovalchick@gmail.com or 814-591-9292.
Visit www.blueteaminternational.org for more on BTI, www.uscis.gov/ukraine for more on the U4U Program and Blue Team International on Facebook.