DuBOIS — Local police departments are partnering with the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center for the annual WPAL Stuff A Store initiative.
The WPAL Stuff A Store is a holiday event that started in 1971 by police oOfficer Jimmy Cvetic who wanted to share holiday happiness with the community, for which he cared and protected. Each year, that same retired police officer dreamed that all local families in need would be able to experience the magic of the holiday season by providing more than 5,000 gifts. More than 50 local police departments reached out to local families who were in need of holiday cheer, and those police departments were able to deliver holiday gifts to those families.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at the following locations until Dec. 10:
- DuBois City Police Department, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
- Sandy Township Police Department. 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
- WPAL Fitness Center, 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois PA 15801
Toys will be delivered by officers to local children before Christmas.
Monetary donations can also be made. Checks can be made to the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League and will be used to purchase gift cards that the officers will use to purchase gifts for each family.
If you know of any families in need this holiday season, please email info@wpal.org with address and names and ages of children. No questions will be asked.
More information on programs at the WPAL Fitness Center and how to support can be found on its website, www.wpal.org, calling 814-299-7640, or by emailing info@wpal.org. You can also “LIKE” the page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event and others, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.