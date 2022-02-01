DuBOIS — A Belgian Malinois named Lola, who had been lost in the DuBois area and far from home for two weeks, is back home with her owner, thanks to the dedication of local rescuers and community members in a true team effort.
Heather Hoover, president of the Animals Matter of Clearfield County rescue, said the adventure began when rescuers were tracking a bulldog mix who was lost in the DuBois area the week of Jan. 22. During this time, they also received a call about a very thin dog resembling a German Shepherd near DuBois Logistics.
From there, several people were following sightings and trails of what seemed to be injured/bloody paw prints in the snow.
Jessica Green, a local rescuer, set a trap for the dog, who had then bolted down Beaver Drive, said Hoover. Monitoring a trail camera, rescuers no longer saw the dog they later found out is a Belgian Malinois named Lola.
Immediately, AMOCC began circulating Facebook posts about the missing dog in several public groups, warning anyone who may come across her that she was very scared and not to chase her.
Rescuers received a message on Jan. 23 that Lola was seen on Oklahoma Salem Road in DuBois, so she had moved out of town and was “running for her life,” said Hoover.
“We put another post out, asking for people to watch for her, and put food out for her to find a food source so she would stay,” she said.
Rescuers later learned that Lola’s owner’s nephew was watching her for his aunt, who was having surgery, and the dog was originally from Franklin, and had been missing for two weeks.
“This made things worse, because we knew Lola was in trouble, and had no clue where she was, and nothing around her was familiar,” said Hoover. “We needed to find her.”
Lola was spotted in other areas as well, including running toward Rockton Mountain Highway. The trap/camera were set up near the Animal Hospital of DuBois and at a residence on Platt Road, where the homeowner believes Lola slept in her heated garage, due to having seen bloody paw prints leading there.
To make matters worse, temperatures were freezing, worrying everyone further about Lola being lost.
The next sighting involved Lola being seen running from a shed toward the DuBois Mall.
Rescuers set up another feeding station and camera, said Hoover, and waited. Then, in what appeared to be a last-ditch attempt for Lola to have some warmth, AMOCC received word that a skinny German Shepherd ran into a man’s mobile home when he opened his door to let his dog out. Lola reportedly ran right into the man’s bedroom and jumped on his bed.
“She had had enough of the brutal cold, and decided she was giving up,” said Hoover.
Sandy Township Police called rescuers and described Lola, and they knew it was her, said Hoover, responding to the man’s residence on Platt Road.
Lola appeared to have frost bite on her paws and face. After seeing a veterinarian, it was determined that her pads were worn down from so much running, and she was underweight. She is on an antibiotic and pad wash, Hoover said. Lola stayed within the care of AMOCC until Hoover drove her back to her owner’s home in Franklin on Saturday, Jan. 29, assuring she arrived safely.
Those paw prints in the snow had finally led Lola back home.
Lola’s 71-year-old owner, Ruth Little, was very upset to find out she was missing, and was crying grateful tears of joy knowing her pup was safe, said Hoover.
AMOCC will be covering her spaying procedure, as well as her distemper shot, said Hoover. Thanks to community donations, they also paid Lola’s vet bill.
“I want to thank everyone for all the support of the sightings everyone that put food out to try to lure Lola in. I just want to thank the whole community, as all of us came together to get Lola safe,” Hoover posted on Facebook.
She also recognized Kelly Gunsallus of WAW Pet Recovery for her assistance, and AMOCC’s Vice President, Debra Fairman, for helping to set traps and feeding stations and searching for Lola, as well as the man in the mobile home who put Lola’s long adventure to a halt.
Hoover noted that unfortunately, the bulldog mix rescuers were originally looking for is still missing. Any sightings can be reported to 814-591-6819 or 814-371-0370.
Follow Animals Matter of Clearfield County on Facebook page.