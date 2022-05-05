Despite the challenges throughout the years, local sisters Juliane Genevro and Breanna Rush are sharing their stories about health, fitness and learning to love themselves along the way.
Rush, a kindergarten teacher at Brockway Elementary School and photographer, and Genevro, an athletic trainer with Penn Highlands Orthopedics, said they spent much of their lives battling body and eating issues.
But, both of their worlds look much different today.
Following a yearly physical in January 2019, Rush said her bloodwork was not good, and her health was in a bad place. Immediately deciding to make a change, Rush started the ketogenic “keto” low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, going from 291 pounds to 165 pounds in just 11 months.
Rush said she was so fixated on the scale and being restrictive that binge eating then became a problem, and something she struggled with throughout 2020.
It wasn’t until more recently that Rush says she tried just eating in moderation, focusing on calories instead of carbohydrates, and discovered she was still losing weight without being so restrictive. Using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Rush’s followers have been able to follow her journey through it all.
“I started an Instagram as an accountability (source),” she said. “It was my own private account for myself at first. I kept track of what I ate and my progress. Then, I opened it up to followers. My goal is to make it to 10,000 this year.”
Rush frequently receives messages from people, she says, asking for advice or sharing with her that she has inspired them to live a healthier life.
“If I can be that example of someone who was so restrictive to having a healthy balance, that’s what I want to do,” she said. “I don’t have a goal weight –I just want to be happy and healthy.”
Living a healthier lifestyle has helped Rush be a better teacher and mother, boosting her confidence in the classroom and modeling good behavior with food for her children.
“I always try to point out positive things about women whenever I’m with my daughter,” said Rush, noting the importance of uplifting other women.
Rush also had loose-skin removal surgery on Dec. 27, a step in her journey that has really improved her confidence.
In her 20s, Genevro says she battled a very serious eating disorder.
“I used to workout as a punishment,” she said. “I workout, now, for my mental health. And I eat to fuel my body.”
Embarking on many adventures throughout her life, including going to college for kinesiology in Hawaii, Genevro took on one of her biggest when she started lifting and training around three years ago, getting to a place where she loved exercise, and found that the gym is her happy place.
Most importantly, she finally learned to love herself.
Genevro competed on stage for the first time at the Steel City Natural Bodybuilding Championships on Oct. 2, winning the overall bikini division title. She received her “PRO Card,” and plans to participate in another show next spring.
Throughout her journey, Genevro has learned a lot about misconceptions about food groups, health, fitness and body image in general.
“I watched myself transform, and saw what my body was capable of,” she said. “The whole reason I think I won is because I believed in myself. My mental health was such a huge part of it all.”
It’s important to share her journey, since so many people seem to struggle with their self esteem, said Genevro, reiterating how important the connection is between mind and body.
She still trains with Team Alpha Coach Matt Craig, even when she is not in competition mode, for accountability and to have a support system, Genevro noted.
The key, both Rush and Genevro said, is to not put a timeline on one’s health.
Like her sister, Genevro has also taken to social media to share positive health and fitness motivations, such as meal recipes and exercise and lifting segments. She, too, receives messages about advice and being an inspiration.
After being consumed by body image and food issues for years, Rush and Genevro now use their hardships to promote healthy living and positive body image, continuing to share their journeys publicly. Both have become an inspiration to the social media world and beyond. They have connected further as sisters, too, having some of the same passions in common.
Both sisters agreed that it was scary to leave their old habits behind at first, but the way they feel today has made it all worthwhile. And for each of them, the future is looking bright.
Eventually, Genevro says she would like to have a home gym where she can help clients reach their goals. The sisters also want to start an online health and fitness platform and participate in a 5K race together.