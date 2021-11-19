FALLS CREEK — Similar to many others, the furniture industry and its customers and employees have been experiencing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain issues and worker shortages.
Pam Miller, owner of Miller Home Furniture & Mattress, entered the business in 2006, purchasing it from the three “Miller Brothers” in 2013. The business itself began with her grandfather in 1986.
In 2018, the name of the business was changed from Miller Brother’s to Miller Home Furniture & Mattress. There are currently stores in Falls Creek, DuBois and Altoona, as well as a distribution center on Beaver Drive.
In the summer of 2020 is when it became apparent to Miller, she said, that the furniture industry was going to be impacted by the domino effects of the pandemic.
“It started to hit us that we weren’t going to get our products,” she said.
Most of Miller Home’s manufacturing is done in Asia, who’s supply chain is currently at 30 percent capacity, Miller noted. This has made it difficult to get case goods, or wooden furniture pieces. It seems as though things are beginning to open back up there, though, she said.
The biggest current challenge is container freights stuck off the coast of Los Angeles, California, and the lack of drivers for the trucks. For every seven trucks, there is now one driver, said Miller. There is also only one crane, versus the usual three cranes, to unload the containers. The unloading process used to take three or four days, and now takes around 17.
Miller said they typically bring in 500 containers per week just to the DuBois Ashley Furniture store alone.
A positive note, she said, is that the ports in Florida have been reopened.
Similarly to other industries, Miller said they were short-staffed for over a year. Thankfully, they are beginning to see an uptick in employees. COVID-19 attendance is still also an issue, though, being that people are still getting sick.
It used to take two to 12 weeks to receive furniture pieces, whereas now, it is taking around 12-18 weeks. Case goods and bedroom/dining pieces are currently the most difficult to get, as well as custom upholstery items.
But, as Miller likes to say, “Don’t sit on your hands.” She used the pandemic as a time to lay out a new vision, deciding to be strategic and renting another local building in 2020 to fill it with stock.
In June 2020, the Miller Home Furniture and Mattress Punxsutawney store was closed. Using the inventory from those sales, a larger store was opened in Altoona in November 2020, a bold but good move, Miller said.
The biggest lesson she has learned is to be prepared and “control what you can.”
Through the challenges, Miller’s passion for the customers and the furniture industry remains steady. Miller Home customers have been very understanding about the delays during this time.
“As long as we bless people through what we are doing, we will continue to be blessed,” she concluded.