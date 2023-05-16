DuBOIS — A DuBois teenager sustained serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday near 133 E. Park Ave., in DuBois, according to police Chief Blaine Clark.
Clark said the teenager reportedly lost his brakes while traveling down a hill on North Church Street and was unable to stop at the cross street, which was East Park Avenue. The teenager and bicycle traveled out onto East Park Avenue and was hit by a vehicle.
The teen sustained serious injuries and had to be flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.