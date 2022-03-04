DuBOIS — A woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after she allegedly left Walmart in DuBois with items she did not pay for.
Holly Pearl Schake, 35, of Clearfield, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, trespassing, a third-degree misdemeanor and cited for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to Walmart on Industrial Drive in DuBois on Feb. 3 for a report of an alleged retail theft. Officers were told that a woman had walked out of the store with items she did not pay the full value for. The caller advised that the woman possibly left in a car that picked her up near Red Lobster.
When police were on scene, they viewed camera footage of the alleged incident, where a woman who was wearing a charcoal-colored coat with fur around the hood leave the store, failing to pay for items she reportedly had concealed in her purse, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman is then reportedly observed walking toward the parking lot of Red Lobster, then walking back toward Walmart, not wearing the coat and instead wearing a red sweatshirt. She is seen entering a black Chevy Cobalt, through the driver’s front door of the vehicle, then allegedly proceeding to drive to the rear of Red Lobster, gathering the items that she had left there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Per the card that had been used, the woman was identified as Schake, police said.
Schake also has previous retail theft convictions and is currently on parole, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reviewed the footage from Walmart, where Schake is observed in numerous locations of the store allegedly concealing items in her purse. She was observed entering the self-checkout section, where she does pay for a few of the items using a debit card. Walmart staff members attempted to stop her prior to exiting the building, but she reportedly said she did not have anything in her purse, and left the store.
The items concealed by Schake totaled $88.58.
Schake’s preliminary hearing is set for March 18 at Meholick’s office.