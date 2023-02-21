BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District sent several students to district band and chorus festivals, with three students advancing to regional competitions.
Recently, senior Maci Dixon and juniors Adam Carnahan, Emilia Snell and Myer Tretick represented Brockway at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Band Festival held in DuBois. For chorus, Brockway sent seniors Shaelynn Brubaker and Emily Verner, juniors Zona Calhoun, Trevor Murray, and Zona Calhoun, and sophomores Mia Hynds and Wesley Wolfe.
“These are extra activities where students work independently to learn their music with some additional help from their directors,” Brockway Director Kevin Rush said. Rush and Ryan Carter direct Brockway’s band and chorus students.
In band, Brockway sent students with unique instruments.
“I’m one of two people in the school who plays alto saxophone, and not a lot of people play it,” Dixon said. “I started in fourth grade, and I guess it’s a way for me to be different.”
“I liked the sound of the French horn in fourth grade,” Carnahan said. “It has a beautiful tone to it, and it rings out.”
“My mom played clarinet, and my aunt played the bass clarinet,” Snell said. “They always sat me down with that instrument, so that’s what I picked in fourth grade.”
Tretick plays an unusual instrument for the group, not relying on wind to make sound.
“I play string bass,” Tretick said. “I started in seventh grade because I wasn’t really into athletics, but I was good at music. It’s a pretty demanding instrument but rewarding to play. It’s very large, so there’s a lot of physicality that goes into it.”
While the music is clear, the auditioning process can be nerve-racking.
“Sometimes the biggest obstacle for students in both band and chorus is the process of a live audition,” Rush explained. “Performing the selected audition excerpt in front of a panel of judges can be extremely nerve-racking and often a performance comes down to execution.”
“I know the judges don’t look at you because they’re turned around,” Snell said. “You only have to play a couple of measures, and it can be out of any of the eight different songs we have.”
“Sometimes it really depends on how good the other people in your section are,” Dixon said about advancing to regionals.
All of the students described the audition process as stressful, and both Carnahan and Tretick advanced to the regional festival. Afterwards, students performed a concert with their competitors from other schools. For Carnahan, the welcome news that he advanced to the next round came as a surprise.
“I was very nervous from the moment I sat down, and when I found out that I advanced, I was speechless,” he said. “Doing these competitions, I’ve learned that hard work pays off. I also learned to stay motivated and whatever you do, do not give up.”
“From my point of view, the audition went about as well as it could have gone,” Tretick said. “I went in as the underdog, and I still came out victorious. I couldn’t believe I actually moved on. As the concert progressed and I got more comfortable with playing with such a large group and a slightly unfamiliar instrument, I considered it a sort of baptism by fire.”
In chorus, only Brubaker went to the next level, which is not her first time taking that honor.
“I am really excited,” Brubaker said. “The fact that I qualified to go to regionals two years in a row is really awesome.”
Brubaker sang an excerpt from “Sure On This Shining Night.” During the auditions, students get their starting pitch and the measures they need to sing, and the rest is up to, as Rush said, their “execution.”
“I spent a lot of time down in the choir room learning the dynamics, the interpretation, and the pitches of the song,” Brubaker said. “Mr. Carter really helped us learn our music. Now that I am in regions, I’m competing against a lot of talented students. I’m really excited to go.”
Carnahan and Tretick are back in the band room practicing, and Brubaker is learning new music to prepare for her second regional competition. Brubaker’s competition is first, coming up this week. Carnahan and Tretick have until March 23 to prepare.
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) has been around since 1933, and has 40,000 members, according to its website. Its festivals are an opportunity for students to compete as well as perform with other schools under the direction of a guest conductor.