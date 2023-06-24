BROCKWAY – The 57th Annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July is ready to bring tradition and fun to the streets and park of its host community.
Chairman Jeff Gankosky said that everything is coming together. He added that visitors can expect some staples, but the committee always adds new and different entertainment.
“We try to change entertainment up every year,” Gankosky said. “Susan Freemer always tries to get something new and different. She does a good job with that.”
Families can expect bouncy houses as usual, but they will also find an obstacle course this year. The big band concert, the Rock Never Stops Tribute Concert, and the Andy Davis Band will be some of the music at the American Legion Stage, and Downbeat Percussion is returning to play in both the parade and in the park.
The Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July has a series of events that encompass more than Independence Day. The celebrations kick off with the traditional vespers at St. Tobias Church Thursday, June 29, officiated by Rev. Vic Baxter. The Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game will take Varischetti Field on Friday. A change this year is that the Tour de Brockway will kick off at 9 a.m. at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School on Saturday instead of its usual spot in the middle of the afternoon on the Fourth. Miss Brockway Fourth of July will be crowned on Sunday at the American Legion Stage.
The celebration goes into overdrive on Tuesday, July 4, with art shows, concerts, carnival food, climbing walls, car shows, bouncy houses, quilt shows, horse-drawn carriages, basketball tournaments, and more. The Firecracker 10K will run at 8:30 a.m. at the Taylor Memorial Pool parking lot, leading up to the parade in the evening and the fireworks over Taylor Memorial Park. Hockey and basketball tournaments will take place in the park, along with soccer, balloon makers, comedians, and magicians. A duck derby, fishing derby, and various raffles will fill in the hours before the parade, including opportunities to get into DuBois Central Catholic’s ongoing Corvette raffle.
At 10:30 a.m. on July 4, Brockway’s traditional Patriotic Program will have Rev. John J. Detisch, who recently joined St. Tobias Church, as its main speaker.
For the community, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July is a staple of Brockway. Houses are decorated with patriotic regalia, the community will turn out for the Patriotic Program on the morning of the Fourth, and the streets will be lined with people to cheer on the Firecracker 10K and the Tour de Brockway.
“I hope families have a good and relaxing time,” Gankosky said. “Brockway has a lot of homecomings that weekend, people come in from out of town, including my son from New Jersey. One thing about Brockway, the Fourth is the time to come see family.”
Gankosky got involved in 1989 when a friend asked him to help out, and that led to him taking over as co-chairman in 1994 and then chairman in 1996. Without cooperation, he said, this event would never happen. He thanked Freemer, Foot Race Coordinator Sam Perrin, new Bike Race Coordinator Matt Oknefski, Queen Contest Coordinator Janice Bart, Parade Coordinator Ed Horner, and the various committee members for their help.
“I’m very grateful for the people who run the different committees,” he said. “We have a lot of people working on the Fourth, and they do an excellent job. The borough, ambulance, police officers, and fire department are all very helpful, and the sponsors are great. I can’t thank Brockway enough for allowing us to put this on.”
More information, including race registration information, can be found at www.brockwayfourth.com.