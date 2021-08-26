DuBOIS — Six people were displaced following a fire in an apartment building on South Brady Street in DuBois Wednesday, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Tony Roy.
Roy said units were dispatched to 220 S. Brady St., which is a four-unit apartment building, around 7 p.m. for a kitchen fire.
“A small fire on the stove got up into the ceiling,” Roy said.
The fire was extinguished quickly by first responders, but the building was damaged by smoke and water, according to Roy.
“Six people were displaced, the Red Cross did take care of them,” Roy said.
One occupant had a “very minor burn injury,” with no other injuries reported, according to Roy.
Units were on scene for about an hour and a half, Roy said.