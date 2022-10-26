BROCKWAY — 814 Home & Hardware of Sykesville is expanding into the Brockway area with a second location.
814 Home & Hardware is owned by Jamie Meholick, who is bringing a local hardware store back to the Brockway community after the closing of the downtown True Value earlier this year. He opened the Sykesville location in 2019 offering building materials and True Value hardware supplies.
The new location on Route 219 between Legends Powersports and NAPA Auto Parts will have a full lumber yard on the property to better store all the materials. He has many of the materials stored in the basement of the Sykesville location now, but said this lumber yard will allow him to easily stock treated lumber in all sizes.
“So if somebody comes to Sykesville and they want a load of treated lumber or whatever, they’ll be able to take the orders and submit them over here and take it over there for them,” Meholick said.
The building will be 100-by-180 feet, for a total of 18,000-square feet. This will be double the size of the Sykesville location.
Wood and pallet material will be at the sides and back of the building. Also in the back, there will be a large storage space built to house the rest of the lumber and materials.
“We’ll have all the building materials over here. Everything from the pipe in the ground to putting a shingle on top of a roof, and anything in between,” Meholick said.
When the True Value in Brockway announced it would close, Meholick started searching for a location in the area. He and his wife happened to see the land along Route 219 while passing through, and within the day he had a land agreement signed with the owners. He already has a customer base from the Brockway area that visits his Sykesville shop.
“When True Value was closing and we ended up looking for a place to open another True Value and couldn’t find any locations, so we ended up buying this and deciding to build an 18,000-square-foot location,” Meholick said.
The Brockway store will be managed by Donny Salandra, who was the previous owner of the Brockway True Value. The same staff from True Value has also been hired on by Meholick to work in 814 Hardware when it opens.
“I got to meet him, and then I kind of knew that I wanted to hire him as manager because I asked him what he had planned, and then it kind of worked out so now he’s going to be running this store and his employees are going to come work for us,” Meholick said.
Along with this workforce, Meholick said he will need to hire additional staff members because of the size of the business. He said he will need people in the lumber yard and some truck drivers.
Meholick said he wants to have the shell of the building up by the first of the year. He hopes the entire store will be ready around March or April.
“It may take a little bit, but I would think somewhere in there. If everything goes right,” Meholick said.
Prior to opening his own Sykesville location, Meholick sold building materials for a local company. He said he chose to open his own business when he realized he didn’t want to work for someone else anymore.
“My wife, friends were telling me to start my own business, and then whenever I mentioned it to the customers that I have dealt with and created a relationship with, they told me they would stand behind me and go with me, so that made it easier for me,” Meholick said.
He said he received a lot of community support from the Sykesville area, and it “sounds like Brockway is going to be the same way.” He already has relationships established with all the vendors of his materials, and has the staff lined up. He said “we just need the building built.”