LUTHERSBURG — A century later, generations of the Muth family still gather on the second Saturday in August to celebrate longstanding family traditions that will always last.
The 100th Muth Reunion will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
Some history
Charles and Maria Muth settled into Clarion County after emigrating from Bavaria, Germany. Adam Muth was born Jan. 20, 1857. He and Margaret Weisgarber married in December of 1880.
The reunion was founded in 1923, with the first held on the 165-acre Muth homestead in Brady Township, Luthersburg. Six original officers on the committee decided the event would be held on the first Tuesday in August of each year, according to meeting minutes provided by Linda Bartnicki.
In 1926, the reunion’s location was changed to The Pines. And, in 1927, the date was changed to the second Saturday in August, which is still the reunion’s date today.
From the beginning, each reunion has included planning by a number of officers, and a collection of donations taken up for next year’s celebration. In its first year, the total collection was $11.81. Each reunion has always held programs for youth and adults, and all have been opened and closed by prayer, the minutes say.
It has been held at several locations over the years, including Alohoe Park, Buhites East Branch Lodge, the Big Run school gymnasium, Marshall Park and others.
An article written about the 54th annual Muth Reunion in its bicentennial year, published Aug. 27, 1976, said the event at Fye’s Park welcomed 275 people. They participated in a “facts and questions” segment on the Adam Muth family. The Muths moved to the 165-acre homestead in Luthersburg in the early 1900s, and had 17 children.
The article also includes a poem that was read aloud, which concludes with the words, “Generations of Muths will always last.” Poems are another common tradition read at the reunions throughout the years.
And, there has always been a band, often consisting of family members with instruments over the years, said Muth Reunion Secretary Loretta Walk.
At the 60th Muth Reunion held Aug. 14, 1982, there were 130 people in attendance to commemorate the history of the family, visit with one another, square dance, and sing along with the Boone Mountain Players and Singers, according to a newspaper article published in September of 1982.
Long-lasting memories
Walk and Reunion Treasurer Shirley Patton, along with Dean Kellar, recently reflected on some of the memories and traditions they enjoy most about the family celebration. The three cousins faithfully attend the reunion each year. Kellar now lives on the original Muth homestead in Brady Township.
Walk and Kellar’s grandmother, Fietta Muth Kellar, and Patton’s grandfather, Amos Muth, were siblings.
A favorite amongst almost everyone is the square dancing, they said, or what’s known as “Scottische,” German for “The Scottish Dance.”
According to the reunion meeting notes provided, in 1933, the evening dance collection was 25 cents per couple, and 10 cents “for extra ladies.” In 1937, the price for dancing changed to 35 cents for men and all ladies danced for free.
The partnered country dance of German origin is very entertaining to watch, they said. The tradition is also known to be passed down, with the older family members teaching the younger dancers the steps.
They also noted the Muth Family Tree Book, which was started in 1960. The book is now full, and a second book is being started, said Walk, who has been secretary of the Muth Reunion for more than 20 years.
Another favorite tradition is learning who is the oldest and youngest descendent. For example, last year, the youngest was a newborn baby, and the oldest was 82 years old.
This annual celebration is a special experience for everyone, said Patton, as they only see these people once a year and get to meet other members of their families, too.
They also enjoy hearing how far people travel to come to attend, having had descendants come from many places including New York, New England and Texas, and listening to stories passed down from family member to family member throughout the years.
It means a lot to have kept the reunion going for 100 years, they said. It was never skipped – even during the pandemic, and holds a special place in the hearts of those who put much effort into bringing it to fruition each year.
Attendance has dwindled some, as families are smaller now and people move away. Any descendent of the family is encouraged to come to the reunion, bring their family and join the celebration and ongoing tradition.
Muth family ornaments will also be available for $1 a piece to commemorate the 100th anniversary. Proceeds raised will be put back into the fund for next year’s reunion.
With questions, call Walk at 814-583-7149.
The Muth Family Facebook group can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/531806660286051.