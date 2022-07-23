In the summer, central Pennsylvania’s stunning landscapes produce about endless shades of green. And in the cold of winter, countless tree stands populating the region are tall and bare, standing stark –and make me think of them as “witnesses.” They stand silent, and cover the region’s terrain in the rural landscapes as each day passes, mostly cold and gray. But with spring they wake up, all sharing the same shade of lime green, and in late June morph into countless shades that prove something bigger is at work here.

Ray Hunt is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys fly fishing, kayaking, mountain biking and hiking in the PA Wilds. He is a member of the PA Outdoor Writers Association (POWA), PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU), Trout Unlimited (TU), and can be reached at raygwhunt@gmail.com.

