In the summer, central Pennsylvania’s stunning landscapes produce about endless shades of green. And in the cold of winter, countless tree stands populating the region are tall and bare, standing stark –and make me think of them as “witnesses.” They stand silent, and cover the region’s terrain in the rural landscapes as each day passes, mostly cold and gray. But with spring they wake up, all sharing the same shade of lime green, and in late June morph into countless shades that prove something bigger is at work here.
My friend, Art Toven, and I met about a year ago here in DuBois and share an appetite about outdoor exploring. We’re both curious souls with a love of the outside, and we made an early winter trek last year of which I wrote about – investigating an Indian camp that oozed Indian signs, (the Seneca Indians), near Hazen, PA, where Art was living years ago. We both did our homework and consulted an authority of local Indian lore, who told us of early life in other parts of the Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties, and further North and East going back many hundreds of years. And of his own personal time investigating “Cat Rocks” in Hazen, (the site is referred to by locals as Cat Rocks as the rock outcroppings and caves are habitat ideally suited for bobcats and other wild creatures in the region). It was a fun day exploring Cat Rocks and although I’m no authority on Indian lore anywhere, my gut said we were treading on a place the Indians considered an important and sacred stop on their migratory pathways here. And of a particular story shared of a discovery that made Art and I eager to do some more exploring close by, and make a field trip out of it. This July proved to be the time.
The Seneca Indians were indeed active citizens of the area and took advantage of the local terroir – streams, still waters, cover and the rock outcroppings of places like Devils Den in Ridgway, Elk County. Art’s hiked here a number of times before –the last time being about 15 years ago, so there was some discovery and rediscovery for the both of us. We met for breakfast and then headed up Highway 219. In Brockway, we headed left and followed Highway 949 for about a half-hour until we saw the sign on the right-hand side of the road for “Elk Camp.” We pulled off the road and parked on the shoulder of 949 and hiked up the gravel road to Elk Camp where we found the easily marked trail into the woods across the Camp’s grassy lawn area. As we entered, it became wonderfully jungle-like but the single-track trail that lay ahead was easy to follow. About 200 yards up we noticed blue and pink ribbons on the right side of the trail signaling for a right turn and followed what would be an approximately two-mile hike upwards in a southerly direction towards Devils Den.
With this sea of beautiful green vegetation all around, Art remembered to bring his trekking pole – mainly to ward off any rattlesnakes we may encounter – but today there are none to be seen along the trail (bummer). It’s an easy-to-moderate climb and today the temperature is in the mid 70s. The hardwoods and the canopy that protect this wooded area also protect us from the sun’s bright rays and keep things nice and cool in the shade. It is a perfect day for this hike, indeed.
We hear the music of common birds of the central Pennsylvania – blue jays, Northern cardinals, and we hear the sounds of woodpeckers “drilling” for insects although we don’t see them – likely pileated and hairy woodpeckers. We also hear the Northern cardinal and the unforgettable music of a couple of wood thrush which produce the most beautiful sounds of any bird I think I’ve ever heard.
There are many species of trees here as we venture up to the summit – the tulip poplar which have a smooth bark and a leaf shaped like a tulip, Northern red oaks, red maple and Eastern hemlock. Hemlock were important in the tanning of leather which was one of Pennsylvania’s biggest industries over 100 years ago. The high level of tannic acid in their bark was important in the softening process of leather goods. The good news is that hemlocks are still countless here.
Art and I reach the summit of Devils Den late morning. Elevation is almost 2,200 feet and we climb on top of a boulder that’s the size of a house. The rock is sedimentary (sandstone) and years of wind and moisture have eroded and rippled its surface, creating countless small sinks and basins which would have had value for Indians preparing food, making implements, and for cleaning and bathing. There are many huge rock outcroppings, several of which have cave-like entrances, offering protection to the elements (another likely reason the Indians would have camped here) and protection from potential enemies traveling through this area. From several of these massive rocks we have a 360-degree view for miles in every direction.
We hike around on top of several outcroppings, and descend to explore the periphery of the Devils Den summit area. Today this amazing spectacle offers many things to the curious adventurer, as it offered many (arguably) life-sustaining benefits to those who passed through here for hundreds of years. If you can make a day to feel connected to the history of this place and bear witness to the beauty of central Pennsylvania, you must come see it for yourself and consider its beauty today, and also the importance of those who passed through over centuries.
Art and I hike back down and drive into downtown Ridgway ready for some lunch, and hit Joey’s Bakery and Restaurant. It’s easy to find downtown on the square. I order a grilled ham and cheese, Art a BLT. The seasoned fries are off the hook and the sandwiches thick and delicious. And the restaurant is clean and the staff extremely courteous. They’re open for breakfast and lunch and we’ll be back!
So, grab your sunscreen, water, trekking poles, a snack, and your camera, and bear witness to yet another beautiful and unique destination you won’t forget. You’ll be very glad you did, I promise.
Devils Den:
GPS: N 41 23.402 W 78 43.820
Elevation: 2,165 ft (660 m)
Joey’s Bakery & Restaurant:
204 Main Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
814-773-4012
