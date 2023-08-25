REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council held a lengthy two-hour meeting Monday, during which the public learned accused Councilman John Chesnalavich Jr. has submitted a letter of resignation.
Once reconvened from an immediate executive session, the council addressed the charges that were recently filed against Chesnalavich.
Chesnalavich was charged with invasion of privacy on Aug. 14 after allegedly using a hidden camera to spy on a 19-year-old girl. He has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.
“I’m sure there are a lot of people here at least interested in the charges that were filed… Council won’t have any comment as to any charges that were filed against any councilman. I would indicate though that Mr. Chesnalavich has submitted his resignation. It is not on the agenda for tonight, so it will be on the next meeting for discussion,” said Joe Ryan, borough solicitor.
Memorial Tree removal
Cathy Striegel’s public comment, representing the Reynoldsville Community Association (RCA), covered a number of topics including a grant application, and the trees along Main Street. The council has been having an ongoing discussion about the possible removal of the trees since receiving a request from Glass Erectors to remove two trees in front of the business.
The trees were a project by the Reynoldsville Business Association –today the RCA –where people donated money for trees planted in memory of a loved one. A brick was placed by each tree to indicate who it was for and by who it was purchased.
The trees being memorials has caused discourse on the proper action with regards to maintenance. The possibility of surveying business owners was discussed last month, and Striegel returned this month with further information and an offer from the RCA.
“If the tree removal goes ahead… the RCA is willing to put planters wherever the trees were after all the work is done,” Striegel said.
She surveyed the trees that had bricks marking them as a memorial, and said she will try to contact the families and keep the bricks safe until they could put the planters in place. The council was in favor of this idea.
Council then had an extensive discussion later in the meeting, addressing the fact that some of the memorial trees are no longer being taken care of by those who purchased them. Mayor Mark August also clarified that while he does like trees, “they do take away from the storefront too.”
Councilwoman and Code Enforcement Officer Nichole Walk had spoken to some of the business owners, and said only one seemed interested in keeping the tree in front of their business.
Another concern with the trees is that many of them have grown so large, they are now lifting up the sidewalk in places. Borough Secretary Jacquline Dixon said when letters were first sent out for anyone interested in a memorial tree, the price was included, and the understanding that the purchaser had to take responsibility to maintain it.
“Those people all signed the paper with the chamber of commerce at the time did it, signed the paper saying that they understood, that they would take care of it,” Dixon said.
The borough does not have this paperwork, however, since it was a project by the business association so many years ago. Walk said she can’t do much about the issue because she needs an ordinance on the books to act. Striegel offered to contact everyone who purchased the memorials that she can find, and find out if the business wants the tree gone.
“That will be our plant then, they’ll go out if the business there wants them out, and the family who donated it will have a planter with those plaques left in it,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
The council came to the agreement that the businesses owners have more say in regards to the trees if families have not maintained the tree over the years. The RCA will inform the council next month what they find from surveying business and families who purchased the memorials.