BROCKWAY — They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, and coming to a stage in Brockway. They’re the Addams Family.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School is staging “The Addams Family,” a musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The musical is based on the Charles Addams’ comics that started in 1938 which, of course, inspired multiple spin-offs including the famous 1964 TV show and the movies from the 1990s. The show will be performed at Brockway on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.
The musical comedy might be a little different for people who are expecting black-and-white shenanigans.
“We have the regular Addams Family, but in this version, Wednesday is all grown up,” explained Brockway Senior Liam Webster, who is playing Gomez. “She meets Lucas Beineke, and they fall in love and are getting married.”
There, the conflict begins. Wednesday tells Gomez, but asks Gomez not to tell her mother, Morticia. Gomez never keeps secrets from his wife, but he also can’t say no to his daughter. Plus, the Beineke Family is the textbook definition of “normal” and the Addams Family is, as the Vic Mizzy song famously says, kooky.
While that conflict may seem oddly specific, the cast of Brockway’s musical say that there is a universality to the story: two families coming together because of love.
“I think it’s not just about a family who is weird and the reverse of everyone else in their world, but it’s also sending a message that love comes in every form,” explained Aidyn Edwards, a senior who plays Grandmama in the musical. “You find love in the most absurd places. You can find family anywhere.”
There will be familiar features to the play: Thing, Lurch, Cousin It, and more will make appearances. Uncle Fester has an arc where he falls in love with the moon. And the costuming is very close to the on-screen representations.
“I’m surprised by exactly how well costuming our huge ensemble went,” Brockway music teacher Ryan Carter, who directs the show with Melissa Newcome, said. “Our costume designers, Laura Ferraro assisted by Lanna Calhoun, worked tirelessly to create a visual masterpiece in monochromatic white. It’s a knockout for them in my opinion. Morticia’s dress is no small feat either – it’s tailored perfectly!”
However, the oddity of the Addams Family is still embraced by the production.
“The acting is so backwards,” Carter added. “Morticia speaks of ‘leaving a pie in the windowsill to cool’ laboriously and with great pain, yet gleefully pulls flowerheads from their stems and tells Lurch to put the dead remains in water. We can’t approach this show like those with normal families. We must embrace this darkness of the Addamses. It’s also a bit challenging to perform — the family is so nonintuitive that it throws students for a loop in a good way.”
Some of the actors were pushed a little out of their comfort zones. For example, senior Audrey Mezser had to tone down her usually exuberant personality to play Wednesday Addams.
“She’s not very emotional!” Mezser said. “Throughout the play, she kind of opens up more and becomes dynamic. For me, that’s actually really challenging to play. I am excitable and full of emotion, so having to stand still and have a straight face most of the time is really challenging.”
Joe Hertel, a senior who recently played Aladdin in Brockway’s production, is playing the opposite to Mezser’s Wednesday.
“I have something like Audrey’s problem, but reverse,” he said. “For me, it was changing my voice so I don’t sound like an old man with this old rhapsody voice I have normally. He’s a kid in love and is very excited in the whole play, so I have to act more excited. I’m usually the monotone one. Switching my voice to sound more happy-go-lucky is a little hard.”
Carter does not just choose roles opposite of the personalities of his actors, but sometimes it just happens to work out that way.
“As always, I look for things that wow me,” he said. “Strong vocals, solid acting, the works. However, and especially this time around, there are certain people that we just know will knock out a specific role if it’s given to them.”
Webster’s Gomez, for example, impressed Carter with the accent, which Webster admitted is a bit over-the-top.
“I do have an accent,” Webster said. “He’s a Spanish romantic, and I feel like my accent is not an accurate representation of Spanish accents. It’s an actor doing an impression of someone doing an impression of a Spanish accent. I tried to mimic the movies and Broadway show without it being offensive, but I wanted to play it up.”
Even when a role is tailored for an actor like Morticia’s dress, there is still growth for the performers. Sophomore Zona Calhoun said that the challenge of Morticia is in the body language more than the voice.
“I have to find a new sense of confidence,” she said. “I’m learning how to carry myself differently. I’ve been watching the older episodes of the show and the musical to see how the other actresses act.”
The performances begin tonight, and the cast and crew of Brockway’s Addams Family hope that the challenge of putting on the musical will keep the audience in stitches.
“It’s so funny,” Shaelynn Brubaker, a junior who plays Lucas’ strait-laced mother in the play, said. “It’s your classic Addams Family, mysterious and spooky, but it makes fun of itself by pointing out how weird these people are when they meet someone who tells them that they’re not normal. The show is making a joke of itself, but it’s still about family love.”
For the seniors, however, the musical is bittersweet.
“This show is very senior heavy, so it’ll mean a lot to see a lot of people on the stage,” Hertel said.
“It’s the last show, Mezser added, “so it’s both happy and sad.”
“I want the audience to know that we are putting 110% into this,” Edwards said. “This is going to end up being my favorite show.”
Tickets can be purchased on https://brockwaydrama.ticketleap.com/ for $6 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets are $10 at the door. Showtimes are at 7 p.m., except the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on April 24.