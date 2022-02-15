Adventure racing organization Rootstock Racing is planning a five-day, 342-mile/550-kilometer course covering the Pennsylvania Wilds region for this summer, and will be drawing adventure race teams from all across the country to the area.
Rootstock Racing is a non-profit “grassroots event promotion company” that is working to bring a new adventure race to the area, found on the organization’s website as the “Endless Mountains Adventure Race.”
Rootstock Racing was founded by Abby Perkiss and Brent Freedland, who have been marathon-ing, triathlon-ing, adventure racing, mountain biking, paddling, and more for nearly a decade. In their more than 200 adventure based events, the pair have spent years learning about adventure sports.
The company is based out of the Philadelphia area, but have been directing races along the edge of the PA Wilds for several years.
The pair are teammates, business partners, and married to one another, even co-captaining an adventure team of their own. They consider the Endless Mountains Race to be “the culmination of our nearly 30 years of combined experience in the sport.”
“We have been involved in the sport of adventure racing for almost 20 years. Our race team… are two-time national champions and are one of the more experienced race teams in the country when it comes to multi-day expedition racing,” Freedland said.
The PA Wilds race will be their first multi-day adventure race the two have directed.
“Our hope is to essentially establish the race this year, but the goal is to really have this be a long term event that will, at a certain point, run every other year rather than every year, but we would like to move it around the PA Wilds region,” Freedland said.
While the race course itself is being kept secret until the race happens, it will encompass and utilize much of the PA Wilds region over a five-day event. The only piece of race information available to potential participants is that they will be going to Clarion for pre- and post-race safety checks and the post-race banquet, and the event finish will take place on Clarion University’s campus.
They have officially partnered with the PA Wilds for this event, and have joined the Adventure Racing World Series, with the hopes of making this race a qualifier for the world championships.
“As Pennsylvanians ourselves, we have a pretty incredible outdoor resource overshadowed by the White Mountains, the Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge… We didn’t know about the PA Wilds until last year, it just wasn’t something that reached us in the eastern part of the state… so we really want to help bring more exposure to PA and the region,” Freedland said.
The race is set to take place from June 20-25 this summer, and is likely to attract much attention to the region. Freedland said many fans of adventure racing will be tracking teams and their progress online during the race, and looking up the area to see what teams might be facing.
If the race becomes an ARWS qualifier like Freedland and Perkiss hope, it will draw even more attention to the event and the area itself. Highlighting the PA Wilds is a major focus of Freedland and Perkiss, and they are already preparing ways to give back to the PA Wilds through their race and organization.
“Inclusion in the Adventure Race World Series was not initially a goal of ours, but it became one,” Freedland said. “Assuming everything goes as planned, next year will be a sanctioned qualifier and has potential to be larger.”
He said oftentimes international teams will watch a demo race from afar, then maybe join it the next year once it’s sanctioned. Winners of ARWS qualifiers will get free entry into the world championship.
Perkiss began adventure racing in 2007 and has competed at regional, national and international levels. Her favorite races tend to have a high level of strategy and route choice, and some off-trail travel. She believes bike sections should be generally rideable, and foot sections should take racers to places inaccessible by bike, which she employs in her course design.
Freedland has 15 years of adventure racing to aid him in course design. He has competed in events ranging from six hours to seven days long, and prides himself on his mastery of maps. His experience as lead navigator offers a high level of detail in his course design.
Those interested in more information about Rootstock Racing or the Endless Mountains Race can visit the organization’s website, rootstockracing.com. This race can be found under the events tab.