ST. MARYS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PA DUI), Penn Highlands Healthcare, the City of St. Marys Police Department and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) warned motorists Thursday that each year there is an increase in the number of alcohol or drug-related crashes over Labor Day weekend and urged them to “drive sober or get pulled over.” Officers are watching for impaired drivers during the “National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign” that started Aug. 17 and continues through Monday, Sept. 5.

