ST. MARYS – The much-anticipated grand opening of Aldi’s in the St. Marys Plaza took place on Thursday, June 15. District Manager Evan Cuccaro opened the ceremonies by thanking the construction and real estate teams, and especially the team gathered around him as store Manager Cheri Kornacki prepared to cut the ribbon.
“The team that you see here before me has been working very hard over the past couple of months and especially over the past several weeks to make sure that you guys have the best experience here today for the grand opening and for years to come,” Cuccaro said. He continued by saying that in addition to finding a wide variety of high-quality grocery products at amazing prices, there are weekly Aldi Finds which are deals on seasonal or other merchandise that are stocked based on availability. In the interest of using less paper, weekly ads and Aldi Finds will be advertised online instead of in paper flyers.
Cuccaro concluded his remarks by thanking all who showed up for the grand opening, commenting that Aldi’s team is “just as excited to be a part of your community as you are to have us.”
Joe Fleming, St. Marys city manager, commented, “It’s wonderful that opening day is finally here, after much talk and a few rumors and delays. I’m really excited and think that Aldi’s will do very well. I think it’s a great option for the community, and it speaks for itself to see the people who have come to shop and are lined up all the way to the end of the plaza.”
As shoppers finished their shopping and exited the store, one couple commented, “I think it’s marvelous! Everything is so clean and fresh, and the staff is unbelievable friendly. Almost everything we got was very reasonable and cheaper than the competitors. Competition is always good.”
Aldi’s is open Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.