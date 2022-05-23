REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented Allan Klebacha with the Citizen of the Month award for April during its recent council meeting.
Borough Council President Bill Cebulskie said Klebacha was chosen for all the service he provides at the Memorial Park.
“I stop in there (the memorial park) all the time… he’s just the guy who gets it done. He finds a way, and he’s always on this job or that job,” Cebulskie said.
Klebacha has volunteered his time at the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park, doing much of the contractor work. He is also a veteran of the United States military.
Klebacha is a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, and graduated from the high school in town.
Council member Tucker August presented the award to Klebacha as he has worked alongside him with some of the projects at the memorial park.