BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion Auxiliary Unit 95 celebrated Women’s History Month by donating a book that highlights women soldiers in America’s early conflicts.
“The Hello Girls: America’s First Women Soldiers” by Elizabeth Cobbs tells the story of 223 women sent to France in 1918 as part of the Army Signal Corps. Brockway American Legion Auxiliary President Denise “Dee Dee” Carlini said that these women were experts in the then-new technology of the telephone switchboard, and even though General John J. Pershing said the women were invaluable to the war effort, the military did not recognize the women’s contributions until 1979.
“The book is truly interesting,” Carlini said. “The reader learns of the remarkable contributions these women made to the war effort, but also why it took until 1979 for the Army to finally sign discharge papers for these women.”
Carlini has not finished reading the book, but she has a plan to do so.
“It’s really interesting,” she said. “I found out some new information about World War I and how women served, and I can’t wait to be the first one to check it out at Mengle Memorial Library.”
Carlini and Mary Stevenson went to both Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and Mengle Memorial Library to donate copies of the book.
“Both Mengle’s Darlene Marshall and the high school’s Shawn Gifford were appreciative of the donation,” Carlini said.
The American Legion Auxiliary is as old as the American Legion itself. Carlini explained that the Legion was born when, at the end of World War I, 20 officers were asked to find ways to improve troop morale. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., suggested an organization of veterans. Soon after, a number of women’s organizations wanted to become official affiliates of the Legion, which soon became the auxiliary.
“The mission of the auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifices of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and the families, both at home and abroad,” Carlini said.
She emphasized that the auxiliary focuses on service through volunteer hours, programs, and commitment to veterans and active-duty personnel. Some local programs include the Veterans Support Project, Veterans’ Day programs at the Brockway schools, and support for veterans and auxiliary members at Highland View, the Van Zandt Medical Hospital in Altoona, Butler VA Hospital and Mekley-Shakely Rehabilitation Center.