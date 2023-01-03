RIDGWAY — The 30th Annual Nearly Naked Run and Polar Bear Dunk in the Clarion River took place on New Year’s Day in Ridgway under cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s. A group of about 30 runners, young and old, and a few canine companions gathered on the steps of the courthouse at the beginning of the 1-mile run. Attire for the occasion included shoes, socks, hats, gloves and swimsuits or swim trunks, although some tutus and New Year’s hats were seen. About half of the runners opted to end the run with a dunk in the river.
According to Ben Zappa, president of the Elk County Striders, the event has evolved since Bev Yates began inviting members of the club to her house on New Year’s Day for a run on the Portland Mills Road, followed by a meal of her homemade chili. After a few years, the group started wearing swimsuits for the annual run, and eventually added the optional Polar Bear Dunk in the river. “Ridgway was the first place in the area to initiate that, and it drew a lot of media attention. I think the coldest temperature when I participated in the dunk was about 16 degrees. My Lord, that was cold!” recalled Zappa.