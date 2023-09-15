BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board swore in a new member during its regular September meeting.
Joseph Antonuccio Jr. fills the vacant position for Region III – Washington/Polk until December. The position was vacated by Jaqueline Manno when she took a teaching position in the district.
“Joe won the primary for both parties and is running unopposed,” Board Member Jeffery Ginther explained. “We thought it was logical to get the person who will likely win the election to fill the vacancy.”
Antonuccio joins a school board that had two members recognized by Lena Hannah of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for their dedication to the district. Ed Yahner received an award for 24 years on the board, and Robert Grecco was thanked for 16 years of service.
This was also the first official meeting of student representatives Jacob Newcamp and Bailey Franci.
Students honored
Junior Adam Lin was given an academic honors award by College Board. Nationally, College Board recognizes 72,000 students for their achievement on tests such as AP exams or the PSAT. The board gave Lin a certificate to commemorate his achievement.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza showed the board Student of the Month awards made by the high school shop classes and FFA students. The round wooden medallions had a Rover symbol on one side with the words “Student of the Month,” and honored Brockway McDonald’s on the opposite side for their continued support of the Student of the Month program.
Projects and other expenditures
The board continued payment on the new multi-purpose building by approving payments totaling $227,776. The board also received a $3,000 credit.
The district is continuing with Edulink for teacher evaluation software at a cost of $8,949 for the period of Sept. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2026. The district is also teaming up with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in a sub-grant agreement for IDEA Part B and IDEA Section 619 grants.
The district is using Title I money to pay for the Title I after school program, which will run four days a week. Title I teacher Sandy Preston told the district that Title I is available to students in all elementary grades, and teachers will be using various reading and phonics programs to help improve reading skills.
The Classroom Success Program for grades 4-6 will begin in October, paid for by ESSER funds.
Coaches and personnel
Girls soccer is adding a volunteer coach. Volleyball brings on a volunteer coach and Kelly Snyder as junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach. Cross country continues with Matt Oknefski as varsity assistant coach, Amy Brubaker as junior high head coach, and three volunteer assistant coaches.
Mandy Newcome will be the choreographer for drama productions, earning $400 per production.
Upcoming events
Superintendent Jeff Vizza highlighted the open house at both schools on Sept. 20, the Homecoming football game on Sept. 23, and the Homecoming dance on Sept. 24.
The next board meeting will be Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.