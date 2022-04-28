PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club now has applications available for those interested in using one of the garden boxes in the community garden.
Applications to rent a half or whole square are available in the plastic pocket on the front of the community garden sign by the Presbyterian Church. This will also include guidelines for gardeners and an agreement to sign. Those with questions can contact Garden Club President Gloria Kerr at 814-427-2951, by emailing drgkerr@gmail.com, or by texting 814-249-2287.
There are 11 squares divided in half, and one tall but slightly narrower bed that can be worked on without bending over. There are a total of 23 available spots. The cost for a half square is $10, or a full square for $20 for the season. The single tall bed is $15 for the season.
Applications, along with a check for the rental fee made out to the Punxsutawney Garden Club, should be mailed to Kerr as soon as possible. Applications can be mailed to Kerr at 1297 Starr Road, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767. Applicants will be contacted as soon as their applications, with disclaimer signed, are received and approved.
Gardens will be ready for planting by May 20. The club will be modifying the soil in the plots with mushroom manure before the first planting date. The goal is to promote the beds as a healthy community activity, “especially since we’ve realized the unreliability of supply chains and the high cost of fresh produce fueled by inflation,” according to Kerr. She said in the past two years many more people are interested in gardening.
Gardeners have to agree to maintain their plots, use only organic fertilizers, and use no pesticides or herbicides. They are also responsible for weeding and watering their plots as well.
“Water is provided at the site through the goodness of the Presbyterian Church’s rain barrel, but gardeners will have to bring their own tools to work in their plots and containers for weeds,” Kerr said.
Gardeners can plant vegetables, flowers, or herbs, but no trees, shrubs, or perennials.
“The Presbyterian Church owns the community garden lot, and their volunteers keep it mowed. The Garden Club has agreed to take on the management and maintenance of the garden plots. It will not be one of the Garden Club’s Beautification Projects, of which they now have nine,” Kerr said.
She also said Scout troops and youth groups are encouraged to consider taking a plot to learn about gardening, to earn a badge they may need, or just enjoy the fruits of a garden they cultivate themselves.