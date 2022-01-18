SYKESVILLE — Friends for Veterans has started the process of bringing banners honoring veterans to the Sykesville area.
The group is planning to honor veterans through the nationally recognized Troop Banners program.
“Our goal is to honor all the veterans in the Sykesville area, men and women of our community, who have served in the Armed Forces,” said Jeff Pisarcik, of the organization.
The banner package costs $125 and includes one 24-inch by 36-inch double sided banner and one 12-inch by 18-inch yard banner for personal uses. The fee includes the hardware and initial installation of the banners on utility poles.
Proof of Honorable Discharge is required to get a banner for an individual. The Veterans Affairs office in Brookville can help with this.
Those interested in getting a banner for themselves or a loved one can pick up a packet with an application at the Sykesville American Legion or the Sykesville Borough Office. The deadline for this year’s banner applications to be turned in is Friday, Feb. 25.
Those interested in supporting the program or in need of more information can contact;
- Jeff Pisarcik –814-590-9536
- Jim Stroka –814-591-3376
- Donnie Jones –814-894-6045