REYNOLDSVILLE — Local fire departments responded to a house fire around 1:15 p.m. Friday at 735 E. Main St. in Reynoldsville, battling a fire that killed four dogs, according to Reynoldsville Fire Chief Darren Scolese.
Scolese said he is waiting for the state fire marshal to rule on a cause of the fire, but that it is not suspicious.
Scolese said the owners were home at the time of the fire, and did manage to get themselves and two of their six dogs out before the fire took over.
“There was significant damage to the house, it burned pretty good on the first floor, it burned pretty good extending into the walls to the second floor and there was heat and smoke damage,” Scolese said.
He believes the fire started in the basement, and then went up through the first floor and into the walls of the second floor.
“Just your normal fire during the daytime, at first crews were a little short, but guys are really good and know what to do. They went in and attacked the fire the way they should and held it until we got a few more guys there. Daytime, it is with everybody, off the bat you're short until some guys can leave work that don’t live in town. It certainly didn’t hinder our fight, and the guys were very aggressive going inside and knocking the fire… I commend them, they did a heck of a job,” Scolese said.
There were no injuries to the homeowners or firefighters. Crews were out for about three hours handling the fire.
“They’re not going to be able to stay in it for a while, it’s going to need to be redone. I don’t think it’s a total loss, but sometimes the insurance company says it is,” Scolese said.
Along with Reynoldsville, Jefferson County fire departments included Sykesville, Pine Creek Township, Brookville, Brockway, and Falls Creek and Clearfield County departments included Fourth Ward Hose Company and Goodwill Hose Company of DuBois, West Sandy, and Curwensville.