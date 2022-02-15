HARRISBURG — Fire and ambulance companies throughout the Tri-County Area will receive funding through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program, as announced by Gov. Tom Wolf last week.
“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021-22 program, include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.
Grant awards totaled over $29 million for 2115 recipients across the state.
“Fire Companies and Emergency Medical Services companies throughout the commonwealth continue to deal the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “Increased call volume, rising costs, and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders. As such, our office is pleased to help get financial assistance into communities across the state.”
Area fire and ambulance companies will receive the following funding through the program:
Clearfield County
- Adrian Sandy Fire Company No. 3, $14,200
- AmServ LTD, $8,325.05
- BJW Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Bennetts Valley Ambulance, $6,084.28
- Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and Ambulance Co., $8,325.05
- Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and Ambulance Co., $14,250
- Clearfield Emergency Medical Services Inc., $8,325.05
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, $14,770
- Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, $15,000
- Fourth Ward Hose Company, $15,000
- Friendship Hose Company No. 2, $15,000
- Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Co., $15,000
- Glendale Volunteer Fire Department Engine Co. No. 1, $15,000
- Goodwill Hose Company No. 5, $15,000
- Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Grassflat Fire Company, $15,000
- Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1, $15,000
- Houtzdale Ramey EMS, $8,325.05
- Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Company, $8,325.05
- J.E. DuBois Hose Company No. 3, $15,000
- Karthaus Ambulance Service, $8,325.05
- Karthaus Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000
- Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, $15,000
- Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, $8,325.05
- Madera Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service, $8,325.05
- Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- North Point Volunteer Fire Company, $30,000
- Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company, $15,000
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Company, $15,000
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Company, $8,325.05
- Sandy Hose Company No. 1, $15,000
- Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company, $15,000
- Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $15,000
- Westover Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
Elk County
- Elkland Search and Rescue, $15,000
- Fox Township Ambulance Association Inc., $6,789.83
- Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, $10,510
- Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000
- Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Johnsonburg Fire Department, $15,000
- Ridgway Ambulance Corps, $7,233.82
- Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department, $14,634
- St. Marys Area Ambulance Service Inc., $8,325.05
- Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000
- Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, $8,116.80
Jefferson County
- Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $15,000
- Central Fire Department, $15,000
- Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Friendship Hose Company No. 1 Inc., $15,000
- Jefferson County EMS Inc., $8,325.05
- Lindsey Fire Company, $15,000
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $14,940
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $7,608.67
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc., $15,000
- Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000
- Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,075.15
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company Inc., $15,000