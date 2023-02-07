HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook recently announced the approval of grant awards totaling more than $31 million to 2,336 applicants who sought funding for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP).
Numerous fire companies and EMS providers in the Tri-County area were awarded funding.
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program (FCEMSGP) is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2022-23 FCEMSGP include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.
All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.
The following organizations in the Tri-County area were awarded funding, listed by name, city/town and amount awarded:
Clearfield County
- AmServ LTD, DuBois, $10,000
- BJW Volunteer Fire Co., Woodland, $12,106.88
- Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Penfield, $10,000
- Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and Ambulance Company, Luthersburg, $10,000 (EMS)
- Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and Ambulance Company, Luthersburg, $11,861.25 (Fire)
- Clearfield Emergency Medical Services Inc., Clearfield, $10,000
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, Clearfield, $13,089.40
- Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, Osceola Mills, $12,106.88
- Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Mahaffey, $12,106.88
- DuBois EMS Ambulance Service Inc., DuBois, $10,000
- Fourth Ward Hose Company, DuBois, $14,317.55
- Friendship Hose Company No. 2, DuBois, $12,598.14
- Glen Hope Vol. Fire Co., Glen Hope, $11,861.25
- Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, Coalport, $12,352.51
- Goodwill Hose Company No. 5, DuBois, $13,089.40
- Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, Grampian, $12,598.14
- Grassflat Fire Company, Grassflat, $12,598.14
- Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1, Houtzdale, $13,335.03
- Houtzdale Ramey EMS, Houtzdale, $10,000
- Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Company, Irvona, $10,000
- Irvona Volunteer Fire Co., Irvona, $12,598.14
- J.E. DuBois Hose Company No. 3, DuBois, $14,563.18
- Karthaus Ambulance Service, Karthaus, $10,000
- Karthaus Volunteer Fire Department, Karthaus, $12,106.88
- Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1, Clearfield, $15,000
- Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 3, Glen Richey, $11,163
- Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, Madera, $10,000
- Madera Volunteer Fire Company, Madera, $12,598.14
- Mahaffey Community Ambulance Serv, Mahaffey, $10,000
- Morris Township Volunteer Fire Co., Morrisdale, $14,563.18
- North Point Volunteer Fire Company, DuBois, $25,326.29
- Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company, DuBois, $13,335.03
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Department, Penfield, $13,089.40
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company, Curwensville, $10,000 (EMS)
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company, Curwensville, $15,000 (Fire)
- Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company, Rockton, $11,861.25
- Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, DuBois, $11,861.25
- Westover Volunteer Fire Company, Westover, $13,089.40
- Winburne Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Winburne, $12,598.14
Elk County
- Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys, $15,000
- Elkland Search and Rescue, St. Marys, $11,861.25
- Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kersey, $13,335.03
- Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, Brockport, $13,580.66
- Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company, Byrnedale, $12,106.88
- Johnsonburg Fire Department, Johnsonburg, $12,352.51
- St. Marys Area Ambulance Service Inc., St. Marys, $10,000
Jefferson County
- Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, Big Run, $13,089.40
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Co., Brockway, $14,071.92
- Brookville Volunteer Fire Co., Brookville, $11,861.25
- Central Fire Department, Punxsutawney, $13,335.03
- Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, Punxsutawney, $11,861.25
- Jefferson County EMS Inc., Punxsutawney, $10,000
- Lindsey Fire Company, Punxsutawney, $15,000
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, Anita, $13,826.29
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, Coolspring, $11,861.25
- Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Valier, $12,106.88
- Pine Creek Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Brookville, $11,861.25
- Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, Reynoldsville, $8,700
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., Reynoldsville, $13,335.03
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel, $12,106.88
- Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Summerville, $11,861.25
- Sykesville Ambulance Service, Sykesville, $10,000
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company Inc., Sykesville, $15,000
“Our office is pleased to see the level of interest in the FCEMS grant program increase year over year,” said Cook. “This state support is much needed for our responders, and the communities they work tirelessly to protect.”
“Firefighters and first responders put their health and safety on the line every day for Pennsylvanians – they deserve our full support,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my administration is making sure they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe. As governor, I’ll be laser focused on bringing people together and ensuring public safety.”
— Ben Destefan of the Courier Express contributed to this article.