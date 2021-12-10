HARRISBURG –The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties, according to a press release. In addition, PHMC awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
The following organizations received Cultural and Historical Support Grants in the Tri-County area:
Clearfield
- Clearfield County Historical Society –$4,000
Elk
- Elk County Historical Society –$4,000
Jefferson
- Jefferson County Historical Society Inc. –$4,000
- Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center –$4,000
The following organizations received Historical and Archival Records Care Grants in the Tri-County area:
Clearfield
- Houtzdale Borough –$4,450
Jefferson
- Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society –$5,000
According to the press release, the goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
HARC Grants fund projects designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records maintained by local governments, historical societies and academic institutions.
HARC grants are administered by the Pennsylvania State Archives, a bureau within PHMC. Funding for the awards spans two years. The maximum award one institution could receive is $5,000. Collaborative grants were eligible for $5,000 per institution for a maximum of $15,000.
The grants were based on a competitive review of the applications by a subcommittee of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB).