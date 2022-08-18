CLEARFIELD — Standing within a short proximity of a busy intersection on state Route 879 near Clearfield, public safety officials stressed the dangers of aggressive driving.
Through Sunday, Aug. 21, statewide law enforcement is making a concerted effort to enforce regulations for drivers who speed, tailgate or run red lights.
Wednesday morning, state Department of Transportation Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen said he chose that particular stretch of highway where the Clearfield-Shawville Highway intersects with River and Wolf Run roads because examples of aggressive driving occur there on a regular basis.
“I don’t go a week without seeing some type of aggressive driving behavior here. It’s illegal and it’s enforceable,” Nebgen said.
Lawrence Township Police Department Sgt. Julie Curry, said the department’s officers have a regular detail on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway and do issue tickets for aggressive driving. “Traffic laws are in place to prevent crashes and save lives,” Curry said. “When officers write tickets, we do it hoping it changes a driver’s behavior and makes the roadways safer for everyone.”
Aggressive driving behaviors are often contributing factors to crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Many drivers don’t even realize they are aggressive drivers, Curry said. “Speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, passing illegally, tailgating, coasting through stop signs, racing to beat stop lights or running red lights are all forms of aggressive driving and can all cause accidents and injuries,” she explained.
“Aggressive drivers put themselves, their passengers, and others on the road at increased risks of crashes which is why municipal law enforcement agencies and the state police partner with PennDOT to conduct high-visibility enforcement details each year to deter these types of behaviors,” Curry added.
Highway Safety Network Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods said every driver will encounter an aggressive driver at some point. Many people mistakenly associate aggressive driving with road rage but they are usually different behaviors. “Road rage is a criminal offense and is often the result of aggressive driving behavior that escalates into an assault with a vehicle or other dangerous weapon,” he explained.
Woods offered tips for drivers to follow when they encounter aggressive drivers.
“Don’t agitate the situation. Drivers should remember to remain calm, get out of the way and don’t challenge aggressive drivers. Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures. Do not attempt to follow or pursue them. You should pull over in a safe location and you or a passenger in your vehicle may call the police and give them a description of the vehicle,” Woods said.
He added drivers should avoid blocking the passing lane if their vehicle is moving slower than the majority of traffic.
According to information provided by PennDOT last year there were more than 6,200 crashes caused by aggressive driving that resulted in 126 fatalities.