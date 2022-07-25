Pete Kruzelak
Buy Now

Pete Kruzelak stands next to his 50th anniversary Camaro at the Reynoldsville Homecoming car show fundraiser.

 Alex Nelson

REYNOLDSVILLE — An area man entered the Reynoldsville Homecoming Car Show with his 50th anniversary Chevrolet Camaro, one of only 800 that were built in the United States.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos