DuBOIS — The following is a listing of Memorial Day services scheduled around the Tri-County area honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
DuBois
- The DuBois American Legion will host its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 at Morningside Cemetery.
- On Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m., Chapter 519 Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold a dedication ceremony of a mortar 2 in honor of Cpl. John Jack Loweranitis, who was killed in action while serving in Vietnam. The ceremony will take place at Sandy Township Park.
Jefferson County
- The Falls Creek Borough Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, corner of Third Street and Main Street. Tom Weible will be the speaker. Please bring a lawn chair.
- The Beechtree Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Terry Felt. A concession stand will be provided after the service. The wood raffle drawing and basket raffle will be at 12:30 p.m.
- The Brockway Memorial Day program will be held Monday at 11:15 a.m. at Taylor Memorial Park.
- The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 will host a Memorial Day program at the Big Run Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday. Guest speaker will be Post Quartermaster Bob Lott. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and in the case of inclement weather, the program will be in the War Memorial Building.
- The American Legion Post 102 in Brookville will host Memorial Day services at several locations around the Brookville area on Monday, May 29.
- The Punxsutawney American Legion Post 62 is hosting a Memorial Day parade set to start at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The parade and festivities are set to go down Main Street and through Barclay Square. A program will follow the conclusion of the parade in the park.
- The traditional Memorial Day service will be held inside the Jefferson County Courthouse starting at 11 a.m. The featured speaker will be Herbert McConnell, a Vietnam War veteran. McConnell was a teacher and the principal at the Brookville Area High School. He is currently a member of the Brookville Area School District Board of Directors. He is the father of two sons, both of whom served as Air Force officers.
- At noon, the American Legion members will have a flag raising ceremony at North Fork Heights.
- The third event is at the Brookville Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. where the Honor Guard will salute the veterans buried in that cemetery. The service will be held at the Union Army monument in the cemetery. A special service for a Civil War veteran will follow.
- The Honor Guard will conclude the day with services at Summerville.
Elk County
- The Memorial Day parade in St. Marys will begin at the American Legion Post 103 on Center Street at 10 a.m. Monday.
- The Memorial Day ceremony in Ridgway will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday on the Clarion River bridge. A small parade will follow and travel up Main Street to the American Legion Club.
- A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Kersey on Monday, beginning in front of the community building. The American Legion is in charge of the program.