HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Wednesday that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies (LEA) across the state to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals — both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”
The following schools were awarded grant funding through this program in the Tri-County area:
- Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, $16,248, for a conveyor oven and electric
- Brockway Area Elementary School, $16,248, conveyor oven and electric
- Pinecreek Elementary School (Brookville), $6,566, heated holding cabinet
- Northside Elementary School (Brookville), $6,566, heated holding cabinet
- Curwensville Area Elementary School, $6,364.75, open display merchandiser
- Johnsonburg Area High School, $21,398, combi oven and electric
- Pentz Run Youth Services (DuBois), $7,022.99, reach-in freezer
- Punxsutawney Area Senior High School, $14,037, open display merchandiser
- Punxsutawney Elementary School, $8,570, convection oven and gas
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.