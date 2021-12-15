DuBOIS — One day Antonio Acierno was talking about his young son, Stefano, to a co-worker and jokingly said his son loves elves so much that he and his wife, Megan, call him “Stelfano” during the holidays.
At that moment, a “light bulb went off,” said Acierno, and he started writing, “Stelfano: The Italian Christmas Elf.”
Acierno is married to Megan Anthony Acierno, formerly of the DuBois/Reynoldsville area, and they currently live in northwest Ohio.
Although his son was the inspiration for the book, Acierno, who had never written a book before, also said there weren’t any “modern” Italian children’s books that he and his wife could purchase.
“There were only the classics,” said Acierno. “I wanted to bring a new story to life that would bring pride to the Italian culture/community.”
Acierno explained that his book is about one of Santa’s personal chefs, Stelfano, and how he cooks an incredible meal at The North Pole.
The project took three years to complete, said Acierno, but he is very happy with the finished product.
“It took two years to find an affordable illustrator for the book,” he said. “We had our hearts set on having a Norman Rockwell-like illustration, one that would be timeless. We wanted a book that was beautifully done.”
Acierno said that he found Eva Kaiser on Instagram (dinkart927) and “we fell in love with her work. She is absolutely incredible and we’re lucky we found her. We spent hours upon hours on the phone discussing characters and details to bring the book to life.”
The following is an excerpt from “Stelfano: The Italian Christmas Elf”:
“I’ll make the dinner, an elf yelled in the back,
He pulled a glass of oregano out of his sack
The name is Stelfano, I’ll be done in a flash
His gold chain twinkled, he had a mustache
Bigger than most, this elf loved to snack
He wiggled and shook like a crooked spice rack.”
“I chose the lines above to be put on the back of the book because everyone I read the poem to before the book was created smiled ear to ear when they heard that part,” said Acierno.
Stefano is still a little bit too young to understand that he was the inspiration of the book, according to his father.
“He’s (Stefano) only 3 so he knows it’s ‘his book,’” said Stefano. “He does request it nightly though, so I’m glad he likes it.”
Acierno said the sales are going well for the children’s book.
“Several Italian markets have reordered a few boxes,” he said. “We sold more than last year and will be sold out of our inventory very soon.”
The book can be purchased in DuBois at Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering of DuBois, 32 N. Brady St., or Calliari Bakery and Italian Deli Grocery at 318 DuBois St. It is also available on Amazon and Etsy.