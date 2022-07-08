PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Festival in the Park was well underway when the Punxsutawney Area Hospital held the annual Diaper Derby and Tot Trot Thursday morning.
The Diaper Derby is for crawling babies only, where pairs of babies race from one end of a mat to the other. Babies race in a bracket-style event, with winners advancing on through the rounds.
The fastest crawlers went head-to-head for the championship with Kyson Lowry winning first place and Raya Huey taking second place.
The Tot Trot is for walking babies up to 18 months old. Three toddlers at a time race from one guardian to another, with the fastest three going against one another in a final round to compete for first, second and third place.
Jake Smith, father of Deklan Smith, had the right idea, making a stop at the ice cream stand before the race started. He used the sweet treat to encourage Deklan to run to him during his race.
While this worked for the first race, Deklan wasn’t quite fast enough to beat Theo Miller, who toddled just a bit faster to his cousin, Alex Brothers.
The three winners of the Tot Trot were Theo in first, Deklan in second, and Malcolm Gaffney in third.
Following the Tot Trot, the vendor and food stands opened up for the day, and games and the children zone started.
Festival in the Park will be going on until Saturday, with the Eagles Riders local ride and children’s bike rodeo taking place Saturday. Bands will be on the stage Friday and Saturday night as well. Bands will start at noon on Saturday and live music will continue until 9 p.m. that night.