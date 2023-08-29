PUNXSUTAWNEY — The popular event where designer purses and cash are won by playing bingo is back, and this year it has an Italian twist.
A fundraiser for the Weather Discovery Center, Bada Blingo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 on the second floor of the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
Tickets are on sale now for $35 per person. The ticket includes 15 games, including the final game of a $1,000 cash prize, heavy hors d’oeuvres, sweets, non-alcoholic beverages, and a complimentary prize drawing ticket. During the event, other games of chance for additional purse prizes and cash are played. A cash bar is available.
According to Executive Director Lisa Waksmunski, “Only 175 tickets will be sold, so we encourage people to get theirs as soon as possible. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $40.”
Doors open for the event at 2:30 p.m. and the bingo games start at 4 p.m. The Weather Discovery Center encourages attendees to come early, especially if they want to sit with a group of friends, but also to see the purses and auction items, buy games of chance tickets and enjoy the delicious Italian food offerings.
Bada Blingo tickets are available now by stopping at the Weather Discovery Center Wednesday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Laska’s Pizza Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and by telephone to 814-938-1000 with MC, VISA or Discover Card.
For more information about Bada Blingo and to view the prizes, visit the Weather Discovery Center’s Facebook page. Proceeds from the event support the educational mission of the Weather Center.