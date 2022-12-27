REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the Citizen of the Month award for November to Barry Fillman.
Council President Bill Cebulskie presented Fillman with the award, sharing some of Fillman’s accomplishments.
Fillman is the current director of Jefferson County Vocational Technical School, Jeff Tech, and a graduate of DuBois Area High School.
Fillman graduated from Bell State University in 2001 with a master’s and doctorate degree. He first started his career in Delaware before moving back to Reynoldsville to take the director’s position.
“He’s been directing the school, which has made a lot of great progress in the last few years under his leadership. They’ve added a lot of programs, and probably the largest enrollment it’s ever been, so I congratulate him on that,” Cebulskie said.
Fillman has also served on the Reynoldsville Water Authority board in the last couple of years, being a main force behind the contract negotiations, according to Cebulskie.
“Also, without him, the money we received from the rescue program (American Rescue Plan Act), we would have never received. He did all the work, I tried to help as much as I could, but it was up his alley,” Cebulskie said.
Fillman also testified in Harrisburg before the Pennsylvania State Senate Education Committee last year regarding the impacts of the Department of Health orders on children and schools.
Fillman thanked the council for choosing him for Citizen of the Month.