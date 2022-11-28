BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council received an update from the Big Run Youth Baseball Association and the newly formed Recreation Committee resulting in some changes to budget items for the 2023 proposed budget.
Jeremy Manzo, manager of the baseball association, returned to the council with a prior little league contract for the borough to review, and some updates to the fencing he requested permission for at a previous council meeting. When Manzo first approached the council about installing removable fencing on the fields, there was some concern about having to drill holes on the flood control.
During the council meeting last Monday, Manzo presented a different type of removable fencing from the same company that doesn’t require drilling holes.
“They come out with a new system so you don’t have to drill holes. It has metal weighted feet that just sit on the ground, and it actually holds the fence up and you don’t have to drill any holes,” Manzo said.
The little league would still install and remove the fence before and after every game.
Manzo also brought a copy of the Little League contract with him. Councilman Wayne McKee said he had a copy as well, and that the last time the contract was signed was in 2017 for a 25-year agreement. Manzo also provided an officers list with all of their contact information for the borough. The council also discussed resigning the contract with the current council members, just to update it.
Jessie Manzo once again said the fence would allow little league to change field sizes to allow for children to play in Big Run for longer, rather than aging out of the program.
“We’ve actually had a lot of adults express a lot of interest in doing adult softball. That would help out tons because we can move it to any distance we need it,” Jeremy Manzo said.
Kathy MacAulay also continued the discussion the council has been having about reforming a Big Run Community Recreation group. She said Melody Hollopeter has agreed to “take the reins” on this project.
MacAulay said there are two ways this could be set up, one would be to approve a resolution forming a borough committee, and putting the borough in charge of the finances of the committee. The second, and “more costly option” according to MacAulay, would be to form a nonprofit for the purposes of raising funds and holding activities. She said the estimated costs of setting up a nonprofit are between $1,500 and $2,000
She added that if the Recreation Committee was set up under the borough council it would give the group access to the War Memorial free of charge for any activities.
“I want to present to council; there’s $6,585 that’s taken out of tax money that’s for the Recreation Committee. That money is used for mowing, which is basically property maintenance, and I would like to see a shift in our budget to have the recreation tax back in recreation, and have the mowing in property maintenance. That’s what I would like to propose,” MacAulay said.
She added she would like to see this change made before approving the 2023 budget because this would “give a huge jump” to the committee for starting things like the after school recreation program.
This motion was approved. Hollopeter then got up to introduce the group of residents who have taken on the task of rebooting a recreation committee.
“I think we’re very diversified. We have a teacher, a person that can do anything with grants, some of us … we remember the old recreation, and (some members) with young kids, so I think we have a great group here,” Hollopeter said.
She said the group doesn’t want to only plan activities for young children, but for adults, too. Hollopeter said the group agreed to be a committee under the borough. The council is going to look into creating a resolution to officially establish the committee at the December meeting.