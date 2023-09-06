BROCKWAY – Old chairs became new and a bland wall shines thanks to a collaboration between Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and the Brockway Center for Art and Technology (BCAT).
BCAT artists repainted the walls outside the auditorium and reupholstered chairs in the library as part of their summer project. Students in the band and theater program at Brockway suggested the mural, and Brockway librarian Shawn Gifford identified the chairs as a possible project.
Normally, BCAT completes its service projects during the summer, but this time, the mural work happened while Brockway was in session. BCAT’s Community Outreach Specialist Mary Kay Palazzo said she was excited to have Brockway students see the process.
“In years past, students didn’t get to see the projects until after they’ve been finished,” she said. “This year, however, students were able to watch the mural come together, and I think seeing it through the various stages of completion helped get them curious and excited about the project. We had lots of questions about what we were doing and how it was going to look, and we enjoyed getting students’ reactions and feedback while we were painting.”
The mural builds upon the traditional theater happy and sad masks, this time with Rover dogs, and includes painted red curtains, spotlights, tickets, and piano keys. The highlight is a marquee where the drama and music departments can display messages.
“The biggest challenge with the mural was figuring out how to build the marquee,” Palazzo said. “Thankfully, we were able to work with the shop teachers, who came up with a plan to turn our design into a functional marquee and built it using the equipment in their classrooms.”
Brockway’s Kyle Norman, Matt Holt, and Anthony Moore built a wooden marquee with slots for interchangeable metal letters. The letters can spell out information for school events or the title of the upcoming play. It is at the end of a hallway that runs right past the school cafeteria, so every student going to lunch can see the message. Currently, it reads, “Welcome back, students and staff.”
The whole process was a collaboration between BCAT and Brockway.
“The idea for the mural first came from a student who suggested we design something to liven up that area,” Palazzo said. “We came up with a concept for the mural and pitched it to the administration, and then we took their feedback to create the final design. I designed the mural, and BCAT artists painted it.”
Upholstering the chairs presented a different challenge for BCAT, which included searching the community for some expertise.
“We were less familiar with the process, so we had to do much more research and practice in order to successfully complete the project,” Palazzo said. “Mr. Shawn Gifford initially sent us photos of the chairs, which had a lot of damage to the fabric after years of wear and tear, and asked if we could do anything to restore them. We worked with the school administration to choose a fabric that would look nice in the space and would be durable enough to last a long time. The upholstery was done by the artists at BCAT, but we had help from Sandra Buzard, a local seamstress who completed the sewn portions of the project, like the chair backs and cushion covers.”
The chairs are now a soft grayish blue, and not a single tear can be seen.
“Since the library is used by just about every student, we felt that making the chairs look more comfortable and inviting would be a great way to improve students’ experience reading, working, or studying there,” Palazzo said.
This is a big year for BCAT. When classes open in September, the center will be celebrating a decade in the community.
“This is BCAT’s 10th anniversary, and it’s a big milestone for us,” Palazzo said. “We’ll hold an open house to celebrate our ‘birthday.’ We recently opened enrollment for our fall session of classes and workshops, which include eight-week classes for adults, as well as one-day workshops for adults, tweens, and families. We’ll also be starting our after-school program for high school students soon.”
BCAT’s open house will be Saturday, Sept. 30, from 12-3 p.m. More can be found at its website, brockwaycatart.org.