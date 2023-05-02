BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology hosted a fiber arts exhibition opening on Friday evening titled “Big Softies,” bringing together local talents and artists from around the country for this show featuring an array of fiber techniques.
This exhibit was sparked by Ridgway local Raven Volos, who came to BCAT to teach a needle felting course. While she was there, BCAT instructors were surprised to learn of the strong fiber arts community in the area, and were eager to partner with them. After talking with Volos, the wheels were put in motion for an exhibition of this variety.
Volos found fiber arts as an outlet for herself in dealing with postpartum depression and being a stay-at-home mom. In the hopes of finding more like-minded people with a passion for this art form, she started the group “Yarn Arts Anonymous” on Facebook about two years ago and began holding workshops out of the Creative Cup Cafe in Ridgway.
“Anyone who loves crafting in the local area, who wants to craft, we are a free, open to the public group on Saturday from noon to 3 (p.m.). They can either bring their own crafting stuff, or we also have a community yarn stash and a community tool bag,” Volos said.
She said the group on Facebook is also there for support to those who may need assistance figuring out a new technique or pattern.
She along with several others who have joined her group made up a majority of the local art entered into the exhibition.
Volos’ entry was titled “Spin, Weave, Love” and was a play on the popular “Eat, Pray, Love.” She created a tri-shawl using pieces of yarn she made in her first year of learning to spin her own yarn.
Making sure to have as little waste as possible with her yarn, she then used the remaining pieces to create a scarf and hat set.
Most recently, Volos started learning how to process fibers straight from animals to then spin into yarn, and will be helping a local farm with their four alpacas soon.
Another member of the group in the show was Patricia Cleary, who entered place mats and a table runner with a pattern of her own design on it. She found her love of weaving while attending Carnegie Mellon when she happened upon a room full of looms.
“It just pulled me right in, so that became my focus in college… Now that I’m retired I have the freedom to spend time weaving again and I have my own studio,” Cleary said.
She was looking for fellow fiber artists, hoping to find a group of people who “speak the same language and understand the whole process.” She found some other groups farther away, and was happy to find Volos’ group closer to home.
Coming from slightly farther away was Kari Roslund, who traveled from Newton Hamilton, Pennsylvania for the gallery opening. She uses fiber to create painting-like images out of different fibers. She was originally trained as a painter before testing out fibers after unexpectedly raising some sheep.
“I raised sheep probably 15 years ago, we had them for about six years, and I started working with fiber back then. I went to school for art and got a studio art degree in painting. I really was not interested in anything to do with craft or fiber, but then I had sheep,” Roslund said.
The first sheep her family had was a surprise from her daughter, who found two babies while staying a weekend with a friend, and bottle feeding the pair all weekend to keep them alive. She and the friend each decided they would keep a sheep, and when the farmer called Roslund after that weekend, she agreed. She later learned that sheep can’t be by themselves, so the family ended up with more sheep.
“At the height of my daughter’s sheep-raising life, she had 22,” Roslund said.
Not sure what to do with them, they approached their local 4-H community and started processing their wool and fibers. She then learned how to spin and make things with the processed wool.
It didn’t take her long to translate the fibers back to what she knows best — painting. She then learned how to dye the fibers herself, and even did a project where she sought out naturally occurring materials growing around to use as dyes. She received a grant, and while living in Cattaraugus County, New York, she approached neighbors and local farms about harvesting and using their materials to create several of her fiber paintings.
“It was called ‘community garden’ because originally I was going to go out and meet everybody and meet all the farmers and ask them to be part of the gathering process, and I was going to have this giant map and have all my little pin points all over from where everything was gathered, I was going to have photos of all the people involved, it was going to be a giant community project. COVID hit. You couldn’t go anywhere,” Roslund said.
The 3-D effect the fiber gave to her “paintings” was something that drew her further into this medium and type of projects.
“When you paint all your life you’re used to a flat surface, and then to all of a sudden have your color popping up off a surface, you’re like ‘oh my gosh, why would I get rid of that’ you can never get that with paint,” Roslund said.